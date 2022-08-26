Ten Havering schools will be taking part in a new 18-month school street trial scheme.

From September 5, roads involved in the scheme will be closed off to traffic from Monday to Friday during term time when pupils are picked up and dropped off.

They will remain open to those walking, cycling, permit holders and residents.

Others, such as disabled Blue Badge holders and emergency service vehicles, can also get exemption permits.

Those without an exemption who try and access the roads during the restricted times will be subject to a fine, with traffic signs labelling the areas affected and cameras in place.

The schools to be involved in the trial are Drapers Academy, Drapers Maylands, Lime Academy Forest Approach, Drapers Pyrgo Priory School, Emerson Park Academy, Parsonage Farm Primary School, Redden Court School, Harrold Wood Primary, James Oglethorpe Primary School and RJ Mitchell Primary School.

Emerson Park Academy is another of the schools due to be involved in the scheme - Credit: Google Maps

Transport for London (TfL) is funding the scheme as part of a wider initiative to improve air quality around schools.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Ray Morgon, said: “A school street scheme offers an opportunity to help improve the quality of air around a school and its surrounding community, help towards better road safety and the chance to encourage more active ways of going to and from school.

“Whilst we understand that some parents have to drive their children to school by car as a result of the considerable distance that they live from their school, we’re nevertheless encouraging pupils and their families to walk and cycle more for healthier lifestyles.

“The general wellbeing of everyone in the community, with less congestion and traffic in these areas during the school run, will be highly beneficial.”

Drapers Academy in Harold Hill is one of those to be involved in the 18-month scheme - Credit: Google

The trial follows a consultation held last year, in which views from schools and nearby residents were sought.

A previous pilot was run in 2020, which resulted in three school street schemes made permanent earlier this year.

Concerns were however raised by residents on a road near Hylands School, one of those involved in that rollout of the schemes, with complaints of "absolute chaos" unfolding due to the knock-on effects.

For more information on the school street scheme, including applying for an exemption permit and viewing the restriction maps, visit: https://www.havering.gov.uk/schoolscheme