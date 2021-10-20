Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites

Published: 8:00 AM October 20, 2021

Consultations are underway to trial the School Streets safety initiative at 12 sites in Havering, including at Emerson Park Academy (pictured). - Credit: Google Maps

Consultations have opened on trialling school streets at 12 new sites in the borough.

Opened by Havering Council on October 18, these schemes intend to improve road safety and air quality by restricting traffic at school gates at opening and closing times.

During the restricted period, only pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles are permitted to access the zone around a school's entrance, with penalties issued to anyone breaking the rules.

Residents living within a zone can enter and exit during the times of operation, with exemptions also in place for emergency vehicles and blue badge holders.

Schemes are already in place at four Havering schools across three sites: Romford's Branfil Primary School, Romford's Hylands Primary School and Squirrels Heath Infants and Junior schools in Gidea Park.

These pilot schemes were introduced following a consultation which closed in August 2020.

Over a year on and a fresh consultation has opened at 12 sites dotted across various locations, including St Edwards Primary School and St Peters Primary School in Romford; Benhurst Primary School, Emerson Park Academy, and RJ Mitchell School in Hornchurch and Elm Park; Drapers Academy, Drapers Maylands and Lime Academy (one site), Drapers Pyrgo and Redden Court School in Harold Hill and Harold Wood; James Oglethorpe Primary School, Hall Mead School and Engayne Primary School in Upminster; and Parsonage Farm Primary School in Rainham.

A study released in July confirmed Havering's current school streets provision represents just five per cent of the borough's primary and secondary schools.

Thirteen schemes covering 18 schools were initially consulted upon, but only four went ahead.

The new consultation document available online reads: "The council is committed to making Havering’s roads safer for everyone living, working and visiting the borough.

"We are creating a cleaner environment that will reduce air pollution and improve the health and wellbeing of the community by encouraging more walking and cycling wherever possible."

A consultation for each site can be found by visiting consultation.havering.gov.uk/consultation_finder/

Comments on the full dozen must be received by November 7.