Inquest opens into biker's death after collision 'involving' Kem Cetinay

The incident is said to have occurred on Shepherds Hill, Harold Wood, on August 4 - Credit: Google

A motorcycle rider died after a “head-on collision” in Harold Wood, an inquest has heard.

Thomas Griggs, 28, was pronounced dead after the collision, which East London Coroner's Court heard is said to have taken place in Shepherds Hill at 11.27am on August 4.

Senior coroner Graeme Irvine, who opened the inquest into Thomas’ death on August 19, said the court had not been given details of the driver of the other vehicle.

A spokesperson for Love Island star Kem Cetinay previously confirmed he was involved in the collision, and said he was being purely treated as a witness to the incident

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple injuries and blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

Mr Irvine told the hearing in Barking: “This is considering an investigation into the death of Thomas Griggs, a man of 28, who died on August 4 2022 at a location described as outside Ivy Lodge Farm in Shepherds Hill in Romford.”

He added: “This is a referral that was made to the court by the Metropolitan Police Service and relates to circumstances of a road traffic collision that is said to have taken place as 11.27am on the same day as Mr Griggs’ death.”

The East London Coroner's Court at The Adult College of Barking and Dagenham - Credit: Google Streetview

The road was a “semi-residential street involving one lane travelling in each direction of the carriageway” with a 30mph speed limit, the court heard.

Mr Irvine went on: “It is said the motor vehicle, that was a car, was travelling westbound and the motorcycle was travelling eastbound.

“It is said this was a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

“The matter is still subject to a Metropolitan Police investigation.”

Kem Cetinay - Credit: PA

Mr Cetinay was unharmed and was assisting police as a witness in the aftermath, his agent said after the collision.

A statement from the Met after the collision said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries. He was not arrested.

The inquest was adjourned to January 10 2023 at the same location.

Reporting by PA.