Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on Shepherds Hill
- Credit: Google
A motorcyclist has sadly died following a collision on Shepherds Hill.
The Met Police were called at 11.32am earlier today (August 4) to reports of a crash.
Attending alongside the London Ambulance Service, officers found a car had been in a collision with a motorbike.
The motorcyclist, who was a man, was sadly pronounced dead at 12.04pm.
The force said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. He was not arrested.
Enquiries are also underway to notify the deceased’s next of kin.
A crime scene and road closures remain in place.
The police is asking for anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2973/4AUG.
To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.