Kem Cetinay has been confirmed as the driver of a car involved in a fatal collision in Harold Wood on August 4 - Credit: PA

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay was uninjured and offered his “deepest condolences” following yesterday’s (August 4) horror collision, his spokesperson has confirmed.

Police were called to an incident on Shepherds Hill at 11.32am in which a car and a motorbike collided, with the motorcyclist, 28, confirmed dead just after midday.

The man's next of kin have been notified and are being supported, Scotland Yard said.

The incident occurred on Shepherds Hill, Harold Wood, on August 4 - Credit: Google

Police noted that the man driving the car had stopped at the scene and assisted in enquiries, and was not arrested.

A spokesperson for Kem, who won Love Island back in 2017 and opened a restaurant in Romford last year, confirmed he was involved in the collision, and said he is being purely treated as a witness to the incident.

They added: “Kem will be making no further comment on this matter aside to offer his deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies to the motorcyclist's family and friends."

Kem Cetinay (l) and Nadir Gul (r) opened shisha lounge Array Essex in 2021 - Credit: Sally Patterson

Kem is understood to not have been injured, but is suffering shock following the crash.

His spokesperson added that he took all relevant tests at the scene, and they all came back negative.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage to call the dedicated witness line direct on 020 8597 4874, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2973/4AUG.