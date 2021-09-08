New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
- Credit: Post Office
A new Post Office branch has opened in Hornchurch Road.
Open since Monday (September 6), Hylands Post Office boasts banking facilities on top of typically-offered postal services.
Post Office network provision lead, Sam Coe, is "confident" this new branch will enhance provision in the Hornchurch area.
Part of a network-wide modernisation programme, the branch at 154 Hornchurch Road will be open six days a week (between 9am to 5pm on weekdays).
There will be a reduced 9am to 2pm service on Saturdays.
Another new Post Office is coming to Gidea Park on September 24.
Located in 238-240 Main Road, this facility will be open seven days a week.
This flurry of openings came after the Rush Green branch was saved at the final hour by a change of heart from the resigning postmaster.
