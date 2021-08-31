News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Post Office opening in Gidea Park

Cash Boyle

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:24 PM August 31, 2021   
New post office

A new Post Office is to open in Gidea Park on Friday, September 24. - Credit: SWNS

A new Post Office is to open in Gidea Park next month.

Royal Mail has confirmed that a new branch will be opening at 238-240 Main Road on Friday, September 24.

In an open letter, its network provision lead Samantha Coe wrote: "The service will be one of our local style branches with a low-screened, open-plan Post Office service point carefully integrated into the retail counter.

"Customers will be able to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

"The new service will offer long opening hours, with the Post Office opening hours in line with the retail business."

Starting from 1pm on September 24, this new branch will be open seven days a week.

This comes after the Rush Green Post Office was saved from closure.

It was initially set to close on June 12, but the postmaster changed his mind over his resignation.

Any questions can be directed to local external affairs manager Laura Tarling at laura.tarling@postoffice.co.uk or on 07715 480 538.

