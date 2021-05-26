Published: 12:39 PM May 26, 2021

Rush Green Post Office has been saved after a Post Office spokesperson confirmed the postmaster withdrew his resignation. - Credit: Google Maps

Rush Green Post Office has been saved.

Yesterday, the Recorder reported that the branch in Rush Green Road was set to close on June 12.

According to a Post Office spokesperson, the impending closure was the result of "the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use".

The announcement prompted a response from Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who pledged to fight the decision.

Brookland ward councillors Viddy Persuad, Robert Benham and Tim Ryan vowed to do the same.

Now the Recorder can confirm that the postmaster has withdrawn his resignation, meaning the branch will remain open as normal.

This newspaper has contacted Mr Rosindell for an updated comment.