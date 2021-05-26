News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Rush Green Post Office is saved after postmaster withdraws resignation

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:39 PM May 26, 2021   
Rush Green Post Office saved

Rush Green Post Office has been saved after a Post Office spokesperson confirmed the postmaster withdrew his resignation. - Credit: Google Maps

Rush Green Post Office has been saved.

Yesterday, the Recorder reported that the branch in Rush Green Road was set to close on June 12.

According to a Post Office spokesperson, the impending closure was the result of "the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use".

The announcement prompted a response from Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who pledged to fight the decision

Brookland ward councillors Viddy Persuad, Robert Benham and Tim Ryan vowed to do the same.

Now the Recorder can confirm that the postmaster has withdrawn his resignation, meaning the branch will remain open as normal.

This newspaper has contacted Mr Rosindell for an updated comment. 

You may also want to watch:

Business
Andrew Rosindell
Havering News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Business | Special Report

What is the future for Romford's former Debenhams store?

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Police vehicles attend the Orchard Village estate in Rainham today (May 19).

Metropolitan Police

Police officers injured in Rainham

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A nurse prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick A

Opinion

Markets, libraries, roller skating: what should replace Debenhams?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus