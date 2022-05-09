Cllr Damian White at City Pavilion on the morning of May 6 - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The countdown to find out who will be elected in the Rainham and Wennington ward has begun.

Three of Havering’s 55 council seats are yet to be allocated following requests for a recount on May 5.

Parties involved raised concerns about a "small number in difference" in the votes, according to Havering Council.

Hi all, due to the small number in difference in the votes for Rainham and Wennington Ward, two recounts were asked for from the parties involved. A further recount was asked for and a decision was made in conjunction with the candidates to do this on Monday. Thanks, Henry — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) May 6, 2022

Today (May 9) candidates will gather at Romford Town Hall at 6pm, as instructed by the council's chief executive and returning officer Andrew Blake-Herbert, to find out their fate.

Ten candidates are standing for election in Rainham and Wennington, but only three seats are available.