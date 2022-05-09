Full Havering election results held up as ward ballots to be counted for third time
Published: 2:21 PM May 9, 2022
Updated: 2:22 PM May 9, 2022
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
The countdown to find out who will be elected in the Rainham and Wennington ward has begun.
Three of Havering’s 55 council seats are yet to be allocated following requests for a recount on May 5.
Parties involved raised concerns about a "small number in difference" in the votes, according to Havering Council.
Today (May 9) candidates will gather at Romford Town Hall at 6pm, as instructed by the council's chief executive and returning officer Andrew Blake-Herbert, to find out their fate.
Ten candidates are standing for election in Rainham and Wennington, but only three seats are available.