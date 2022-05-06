News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Local Elections 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough 

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:28 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 7:33 PM May 6, 2022
Damian White

The Havering local election was held at City Pavilion on May 5 and saw Cllr Damian White elected in the new Havering-atte-Bower ward - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Three of Havering’s 55 council seats will not be declared until Monday following two requests for a recount in the Rainham and Wennington ward.

The requests - made by the parties involved due to a "small number in difference" in the votes - were granted, meaning that election count is suspended until next week.

Those seats will now be declared on May 9 at Romford Town Hall; the recount will start at 6pm as instructed by the council's chief executive and returning officer Andrew Blake-Herbert.  

The remaining results - announced today at City Pavilion - have confirmed Havering's unchanged position as a borough with no party majority.

With an average voter turnout of 34.99 percent, this election saw Havering have 20 wards for the first time due to a rejig by the Boundary Commission for England

Some wards only offered two seats - rather than three - while one new councillor was added to give the borough its new 55-seat total.

Newly-created wards include Beam Park, Havering-Atte-Bower, Marshalls and Rise Park, Rush Green and Crowlands, St Alban’s and St Edwards wards.  

So far the Conservatives have won 20 seats - down six when compared to 2018 - while Residents Associations' have won a combined 23 seats, up four from the same year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London
  2. 2 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
  3. 3 Election 2022: All the candidates standing in every Havering ward
  1. 4 Romford car park reports antisocial behaviour spike amid disrepair complaints
  2. 5 Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford
  3. 6 Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Havering
  4. 7 Michael Ugwa killing: Two charged, two arrested in connection
  5. 8 Jailed: Romford man attempted to kill woman and child in Brentwood
  6. 9 Local Elections 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough 
  7. 10 Plans to turn Hornchurch home into short-term housing for four vulnerable families

Elsewhere, Labour have claimed nine seats - up four from 2018.

Jane Keane

Jane Keane (pictured) and Judith Holt are the elected St Alban's councillors - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Throughout the evening the limited number of seats available saw a few surprise losses as some current incumbents were not successful in getting re-elected.  

This includes South Hornchurch’s Cllr Michael Deon Burton, who, while "optimistic" at the start of the night lost out to Cllrs Natasha Summers and Graham Williamson.

The pair - both of the Rainham Independent Residents Association (South Hornchurch) - each got over 1,000 votes, with Cllr Williamson almost doubling his haul.  

He said: “Obviously delighted - it’s been a long hard battle as these battles always are. 

"It’s been a very long, hot and tiring night and there’s always nervous energy.  

“We’re delighted that we got a bigger majority than last time which is an indication we must be doing something right.”  

Cllr Summers said the victory shows what can be achieved when "you get behind your residents and work for your residents".

Havering mayor John Mylod lost out in St Andrew’s following a clean sweep by the Hornchurch Residents' Association, who claimed the ward's three seats with a combined total of more than 8,300 votes. 

Meanwhile the leader of the council, Damian White, was elected in the new ward of Havering-Atte-Bower with 1504 votes. 

He will stand alongside Conservative councillors Raymond Best and John Crowder.  

Trevor and Matthew

Trevor McKeer and Matthew Stanton are announced as councillors for Beam Park - Credit: Chantelle Billson

In Beam Park elected Labour duo Trevor McKeever and Matthew Stanton  took to the podium to express their gratitude.

Cllr McKeever said: “I would like to thank all the people that voted for us, for them to give us their trust that we will represent them in the best way possible.  

“We’ve got four years to prove what we can do and we will try our hardest to work for you and represent you.”  

Ross Eliiott

Ross William Elliott - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Ross Elliott - who stood as a candidate for the Rainham Independent Residents Association (Beam Park) - admitted his disappointment at not being elected.

He said: “The reason I wanted to become a councillor was to get an insight to help change things, but I feel I am able to do that outside of being a councillor as well, so there’s always next time."

Ray and Reg

Winners: Cllr Ray Morgan and Cllr Reg Whitney - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Hornchurch Residents Association colleagues Ray Morgan and Reg Whitney are “very pleased to be re-elected” to serve the Hacton ward.

Cllr Morgan said: “We will certainly do our best to look after all of our residents.”  

Grant MacMaster

Grant MacMaster - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Gooshays ward elected three Labour candidates: Patricia Mary Brown, Paul McGeary and Katharine Tumilty.

Grant MacMaster, a candidate for the Independent Harold Hill Residents Association Gooshays, said he was “so thankful” for the support he received during his campaign.

He graciously wished the new councillors “every success”.  

Local election

David Godwin and Laurance Garrad are the elected HRA Emerson Park councillors - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Emerson Park elected Laurance Garrard and David Godwin, both of the Havering Residents Association.

Cllr Garrard admitted it’s “third time lucky” for him, as he has been trying to join the council for around 12 years.  

Cllr Godwin said: “I would like to thank everyone that helped us to be elected this time. It’s been a long hard ride and finally it’s coming to fruition.” 

Local elections

Barry Mugglestone, Stephanie Nunn and Julie Wilkes are the elected Elm Park councillors - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Local election

Michael White, Christine Vickery and Keith Prince are the elected Conservative councillors for Squirrels Heath - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Full results:  

Cranham - three seats 

Susanne Elizabeth Brown, Lib Dems: 121 

Kate Louise Darvill, Labour: 449 

David Richard Anthony Dawson, Labour: 338 

Poh Cheong Foong, Conservative: 435 

Gillian Ford, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 3107 (elected)  

David Hughes, Green: 289 

Tracey McEvoy, Conservative: 535 

Philip Lionel Ruck, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2636 (elected) 

Philip Andrew Charles Sait, Lib Dems: 55 

Jeffery George Stafford, Labour: 306 

John Tyler, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2807 (elected) 

Danny Robert Herbert George Weedon, Conservative: 496 

Elm Park - three seats 

Azza Azharuddin, Conservative: 474 

Valerie Patricia Best, Conservative: 608 

Graham Michael Carr, Labour: 709 

Janet Patricia Davis, Labour: 768 

Michael Philip Davis, Labour: 616 

Gerald Leslie Haines, Green: 263 

Barry Mugglestone, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2971 (elected)  

Stephanie Jane Nunn, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2934 (elected)  

Matej Travnicek, Conservative: 443 

Julie Lilian Wilkes, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2827 (elected)  

Emerson Park - two seats 

Pamela Ann Coles, Lib Dems: 64 

Laurance Robert Garrard, Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park: 1512 (elected)  

David Godwin, Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park: 1498 (elected)  

Anil Kumar Gupta, Labour: 380  

Sharon Lynne Heron, Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park: 104 

Victoria Pamela Hogan, Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park: 95 

Noshaba Khiljee, Conservative: 835 

Michael Anthony McCarthy, Labour: 331 

Graham Richard Potter, Lib Dems: 44 

Dominic Noel Swan, Conservative: 947 

Gooshays - three seats 

Isabelle Alexander, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 754  

Patricia Mary Brown, Labour and Co-operative: 1038 (elected) 

Margaret Christine Kershaw, Havering Residents' Association Gooshays: 346 

Emilia Weronika Kukielka, Conservative: 721 

Grant Edward MacMaster, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 689 

Rashpinder Singh Mahal, Conservative: 568 

Paul Stephen Lawrence McGeary, Labour and Co-operative: 1014 (elected) 

Katie Joanna Morant, Green: 239 

Monica Puncheon, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 575 

Greg Samuel, Conservative: 720  

Graham Frank Trew, Havering Residents' Association Gooshays: 263 

Katharine Mary Tumilty, Labour and Co-operative: 901 (elected)  

Hacton - two seats 

Paul Connew, Conservative: 430  

Sinead Earley, Labour: 272 

Susan Ann Jiggens, Labour: 275 

Patrick Oliver Marks, Conservative: 337 

Ray Morgon, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2315 (elected) 

Reg Whitney, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2124 (elected)  

Beam Park - two seats 

Daniel Mark Beal, Rainham Independent Residents' Association: 415 

Ross William Elliott, Rainham Independent Residents' Association: 438  

Lynne Huxtable, Reform UK: 23 

Trevor Roland McKeever, Labour 516 (elected)  

Barry John Oddy, Conservative: 102 

Kuan Phillips, Green: 30 

Matthew Christopher Stanton, Labour: 530 (elected)  

Tom Strong, Conservative: 82  

Harold Wood - three seats 

Tolu Akinboboye, Conservative: 566 

Carole Anne Beth, Labour and Co-operative: 667 

Jonathan William Albert Coles, Lib Dems: 145 

Brian Edward Eagling, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 2081 (elected)  

Ruth Edes, Conservative: 426 

Martin Robert Goode, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 1884 (elected)  

Krystyna Helena Koseda, Labour and Co-operative: 613 

Dan Lammin, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 484 

Adela Niamh Meer, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 430  

Sally Omosun Onaiwu, Labour and Co-operative: 580  

Ian Victor Sanderson, Lib Dems: 99  

Katy Turner, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 472 

Joe Webster, Conservative: 405 

Darren Christopher Wise, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 1812 (elected)  

Havering-Atte-Bower - three seats 

Sanchia Anita Alasia, Labour: 1008 

Ray Best, Conservative: 1703 (elected) 

John Edward Crowder, Conservative: 1663 (elected)  

Benedicta Lashley, Labour: 977 

Carol Ann Perry, Havering Residents' Association Havering-Atte-Bower: 1157 

Taimaz Ranjbaran, Labour: 790  

Damian John White, Conservative: 1504 (elected)  

Heaton - three seats 

Toyin Ajidele, Conservative: 775 

Mandy Jane Anderson, Labour and Co-operative: 1267 (elected) 

Mary Vivien Bakoulas, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 463 

Wendy Brice-Thompson, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 548 

Keith Darvill, Labour and Co-operative: 1200 (elected)  

Martin Glenn, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 563 

Edward Andrew Green, Conservative: 645 

Bill Lavender, Havering Residents' Association Heaton: 308 

Richard Rimkus, Conservative: 598 

Lesley Rosina Tyler, Havering Residents' Association Heaton: 292 

Frankie Oreoluwa Mary-Ann Walker, Labour and Co-operative: 1153 (elected)  

Hylands and Harrow Lodge - three seats 

Colin Birch, English Constitution Party: 140

Jane Diana Birch, English Constitution Party: 125

Alexander Marc Donald, Conservative: 1476

Robert Dennis Farnsworth, Labour: 822

James Thomas Glass, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 1729 (elected)

Mandy Haines, Green: 562

Mohammad Quamrul Hassan, Labour: 689

Christine Ivy Rose Smith, Conservative: 1596 (elected)

Ciaran John White, Conservative: 1483

John Charles Wood, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 1713 (elected)

Michael Derek Wood, Labour: 756

Marshalls and Rise Park - three seats 

Kevin Patrick Barrett, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1432 

Robert Antony Chesney, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1395 

Philippa Crowder, Conservative: 2122 (elected)  

Osman Ali Dervish, Conservative: 1981 (elected)  

Andy Mann, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1140 

Siobhan McGeary, Labour: 547 

Robby Misir, Conservative: 1955 (elected)  

Birendra Singh, Labour: 488 

Carol Lesley Singh - Labour  

Mawneys - three seats 

Carol Denise Baker, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 1095 

Gren Brown, Lib Dems: 87 

Alison De Melo, Labour: 681  

John Frederick Deeks, Lib Dems: 86 

Jason David Frost, Conservative: 1627 (elected)  

Denise Hipson, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 963 

Christine Anne McGeary, Labour: 631 

Daniel Alan Nichols, Labour: 587 

Dilip Patel, Conservative: 1595 (elected)  

Carol Margaret Smith, Conservative: 1467 (elected)  

Linda Ann Trew, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 1045 

Rush Green and Crowlands - three seats 

Robert Michael John Benham, Conservative: 1561 (elected)  

Gemma Ann Bevan, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 578 

John Alex Curtis, Labour: 1258  

Angelina Leatherbarrow, Labour: 1276 

Tracey Amanda Niemierko, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 466 

Robert Francis O'Dea, Independent: 63 

Viddy Persaud, Conservative: 1536 (elected)  

Robert Ritchie, Labour: 1184  

Timothy Paul George Ryan, Conservative: 1472 (elected) 

Ajay Pal Singh, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 482  

South Hornchurch - two seats 

Mirza Adeel Akhtar, Labour: 664 

Kim Arrowsmith, Green: 116 

Michael Deon Burton, Conservative: 573 

Julia Ann Offord Pearman, Labour: 669 

Natasha Anne Summers, Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch: 1023 (elected)  

Maggie Themistocli, Conservative: 500  

Graham Keith Williamson, Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch: 1019 (elected)  

Squirrels Heath - three seats 

Karen Emma Bryan, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 1124 

Vivien Burke, Labour: 871 

Thomas Patrick Clarke, Lib Dems: 235 

Caroline Naomi Hibbs-Brown, Lib Dems: 184 

Nigel Lawrence Meyer, Labour: 741 

Bob Perry, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 967  

Keith Anthony Prince, Conservative: 2331 (elected)  

Christopher William Purnell, Labour: 714 

Doug Rushworth, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 897 

Christopher Anthony Stafford, Lib Dems: 161 

Christine Violet Vickery, Conservative: 2383 (elected)  

Melvin John Wallace, Independent: 237 

Michael John White, Conservative: 2295 (elected)  

St Alban's - two seats 

Kimberley Jane Gould, Havering Residents' Association St Albans: 295 

Judith Margaret Holt, Conservative: 939 (elected) 

Jane Elizabeth Keane, Labour: 852 (elected)  

Hope Liberty Mendy, Labour: 798 

Ian Swann, Havering Residents' Association St Albans: 240  

Aaron Alexander Santiago Young, Conservative: 844  

St Andrew's - three seats 

Nicholas Martin Butler, Labour: 624 

Martin Neal Davis, Green: 295 

Henry Frost, Conservative: 747 

Joseph Alexander Jervis, Labour: 534 

Abdal Miah, Labour: 471 

Paul Alan Middleton, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2855 (elected)  

John Christopher Mylod, Conservative: 735 

Gerry O'Sullivan, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2823 (elected)  

Oliver Harry Rose, Conservative: 702 

Bryan Thomas Vincent, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2700 (elected) 

St Edward's - three seats 

Abiodun Kudirat Adesanya, Labour: 588  

Joshua Mark Chapman, Conservative: 1108 (elected)  

Peter Christopher Davies, Lib Dems: 120 

Ann Fiona Kendrick, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 662 

Karen Kruzycka, Green: 210 

Alexander Leatherbarrow, Labour: 594 

Nisha Dilipkumar Patel, Conservative: 952 (elected)  

Kerrie Marie Sait, Lib Dems: 92 

Alexander Daniel  Stilwell, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 602 

David Andrew Taylor, Conservative: 1003 (elected) 

David Richard Tyler, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 526  

Deborah Williams, Labour: 589  

Upminster - three seats 

Adam John Baker, Conservative: 953 

Patrick William Chalk, Labour: 453 

Melanie Jane Collins, Green: 392 

Oscar Frank Ford, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2954 (elected) 

Linda Rose Hawthorn, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 3028 (elected) 

Suzanne Louise McGeary, Labour: 419 

Sally Anne Miller, Conservative: 711 

Bernice Robinson, Conservative: 584 

John Gregory Sullivan, Labour: 362 

Christopher Wilkins:  Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2930 (elected)  

Local Election 2022
Havering Council
Havering News

Don't Miss

Simply Wafflez

The Hornchurch restaurant owners who hope to 'overcome stereotypes'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Moor Hall, the site of the proposed development, has been used both as a wedding venue and a home

Education News

Bid to turn wedding venue into SEN learning centre plus three homes

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Romford Town Hall

Local Election 2022 | Exclusive

Police probe alleged fraud in next week's Havering Council election

Charles Thomson

person
Hubbards Chase

Hornchurch bungalow could be bulldozed to build three houses

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon