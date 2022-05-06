The Havering local election was held at City Pavilion on May 5 and saw Cllr Damian White elected in the new Havering-atte-Bower ward - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Three of Havering’s 55 council seats will not be declared until Monday following two requests for a recount in the Rainham and Wennington ward.

The requests - made by the parties involved due to a "small number in difference" in the votes - were granted, meaning that election count is suspended until next week.

Those seats will now be declared on May 9 at Romford Town Hall; the recount will start at 6pm as instructed by the council's chief executive and returning officer Andrew Blake-Herbert.

The remaining results - announced today at City Pavilion - have confirmed Havering's unchanged position as a borough with no party majority.

With an average voter turnout of 34.99 percent, this election saw Havering have 20 wards for the first time due to a rejig by the Boundary Commission for England.

Some wards only offered two seats - rather than three - while one new councillor was added to give the borough its new 55-seat total.

Newly-created wards include Beam Park, Havering-Atte-Bower, Marshalls and Rise Park, Rush Green and Crowlands, St Alban’s and St Edwards wards.

So far the Conservatives have won 20 seats - down six when compared to 2018 - while Residents Associations' have won a combined 23 seats, up four from the same year.

Elsewhere, Labour have claimed nine seats - up four from 2018.

Jane Keane (pictured) and Judith Holt are the elected St Alban's councillors - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Throughout the evening the limited number of seats available saw a few surprise losses as some current incumbents were not successful in getting re-elected.

This includes South Hornchurch’s Cllr Michael Deon Burton, who, while "optimistic" at the start of the night lost out to Cllrs Natasha Summers and Graham Williamson.

The pair - both of the Rainham Independent Residents Association (South Hornchurch) - each got over 1,000 votes, with Cllr Williamson almost doubling his haul.

He said: “Obviously delighted - it’s been a long hard battle as these battles always are.

"It’s been a very long, hot and tiring night and there’s always nervous energy.

“We’re delighted that we got a bigger majority than last time which is an indication we must be doing something right.”

Cllr Summers said the victory shows what can be achieved when "you get behind your residents and work for your residents".

Havering mayor John Mylod lost out in St Andrew’s following a clean sweep by the Hornchurch Residents' Association, who claimed the ward's three seats with a combined total of more than 8,300 votes.

Meanwhile the leader of the council, Damian White, was elected in the new ward of Havering-Atte-Bower with 1504 votes.

He will stand alongside Conservative councillors Raymond Best and John Crowder.

Trevor McKeer and Matthew Stanton are announced as councillors for Beam Park - Credit: Chantelle Billson

In Beam Park elected Labour duo Trevor McKeever and Matthew Stanton took to the podium to express their gratitude.

Cllr McKeever said: “I would like to thank all the people that voted for us, for them to give us their trust that we will represent them in the best way possible.

“We’ve got four years to prove what we can do and we will try our hardest to work for you and represent you.”

Ross William Elliott - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Ross Elliott - who stood as a candidate for the Rainham Independent Residents Association (Beam Park) - admitted his disappointment at not being elected.

He said: “The reason I wanted to become a councillor was to get an insight to help change things, but I feel I am able to do that outside of being a councillor as well, so there’s always next time."

Winners: Cllr Ray Morgan and Cllr Reg Whitney - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Hornchurch Residents Association colleagues Ray Morgan and Reg Whitney are “very pleased to be re-elected” to serve the Hacton ward.

Cllr Morgan said: “We will certainly do our best to look after all of our residents.”

Grant MacMaster - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Gooshays ward elected three Labour candidates: Patricia Mary Brown, Paul McGeary and Katharine Tumilty.

Grant MacMaster, a candidate for the Independent Harold Hill Residents Association Gooshays, said he was “so thankful” for the support he received during his campaign.

He graciously wished the new councillors “every success”.

David Godwin and Laurance Garrad are the elected HRA Emerson Park councillors - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Emerson Park elected Laurance Garrard and David Godwin, both of the Havering Residents Association.

Cllr Garrard admitted it’s “third time lucky” for him, as he has been trying to join the council for around 12 years.

Cllr Godwin said: “I would like to thank everyone that helped us to be elected this time. It’s been a long hard ride and finally it’s coming to fruition.”

Barry Mugglestone, Stephanie Nunn and Julie Wilkes are the elected Elm Park councillors - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Michael White, Christine Vickery and Keith Prince are the elected Conservative councillors for Squirrels Heath - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Full results:

Cranham - three seats

Susanne Elizabeth Brown, Lib Dems: 121

Kate Louise Darvill, Labour: 449

David Richard Anthony Dawson, Labour: 338

Poh Cheong Foong, Conservative: 435

Gillian Ford, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 3107 (elected)

David Hughes, Green: 289

Tracey McEvoy, Conservative: 535

Philip Lionel Ruck, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2636 (elected)

Philip Andrew Charles Sait, Lib Dems: 55

Jeffery George Stafford, Labour: 306

John Tyler, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2807 (elected)

Danny Robert Herbert George Weedon, Conservative: 496

Elm Park - three seats

Azza Azharuddin, Conservative: 474

Valerie Patricia Best, Conservative: 608

Graham Michael Carr, Labour: 709

Janet Patricia Davis, Labour: 768

Michael Philip Davis, Labour: 616

Gerald Leslie Haines, Green: 263

Barry Mugglestone, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2971 (elected)

Stephanie Jane Nunn, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2934 (elected)

Matej Travnicek, Conservative: 443

Julie Lilian Wilkes, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2827 (elected)

Emerson Park - two seats

Pamela Ann Coles, Lib Dems: 64

Laurance Robert Garrard, Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park: 1512 (elected)

David Godwin, Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park: 1498 (elected)

Anil Kumar Gupta, Labour: 380

Sharon Lynne Heron, Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park: 104

Victoria Pamela Hogan, Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park: 95

Noshaba Khiljee, Conservative: 835

Michael Anthony McCarthy, Labour: 331

Graham Richard Potter, Lib Dems: 44

Dominic Noel Swan, Conservative: 947

Gooshays - three seats

Isabelle Alexander, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 754

Patricia Mary Brown, Labour and Co-operative: 1038 (elected)

Margaret Christine Kershaw, Havering Residents' Association Gooshays: 346

Emilia Weronika Kukielka, Conservative: 721

Grant Edward MacMaster, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 689

Rashpinder Singh Mahal, Conservative: 568

Paul Stephen Lawrence McGeary, Labour and Co-operative: 1014 (elected)

Katie Joanna Morant, Green: 239

Monica Puncheon, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 575

Greg Samuel, Conservative: 720

Graham Frank Trew, Havering Residents' Association Gooshays: 263

Katharine Mary Tumilty, Labour and Co-operative: 901 (elected)

Hacton - two seats

Paul Connew, Conservative: 430

Sinead Earley, Labour: 272

Susan Ann Jiggens, Labour: 275

Patrick Oliver Marks, Conservative: 337

Ray Morgon, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2315 (elected)

Reg Whitney, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2124 (elected)

Beam Park - two seats

Daniel Mark Beal, Rainham Independent Residents' Association: 415

Ross William Elliott, Rainham Independent Residents' Association: 438

Lynne Huxtable, Reform UK: 23

Trevor Roland McKeever, Labour 516 (elected)

Barry John Oddy, Conservative: 102

Kuan Phillips, Green: 30

Matthew Christopher Stanton, Labour: 530 (elected)

Tom Strong, Conservative: 82

Harold Wood - three seats

Tolu Akinboboye, Conservative: 566

Carole Anne Beth, Labour and Co-operative: 667

Jonathan William Albert Coles, Lib Dems: 145

Brian Edward Eagling, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 2081 (elected)

Ruth Edes, Conservative: 426

Martin Robert Goode, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 1884 (elected)

Krystyna Helena Koseda, Labour and Co-operative: 613

Dan Lammin, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 484

Adela Niamh Meer, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 430

Sally Omosun Onaiwu, Labour and Co-operative: 580

Ian Victor Sanderson, Lib Dems: 99

Katy Turner, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 472

Joe Webster, Conservative: 405

Darren Christopher Wise, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 1812 (elected)

Havering-Atte-Bower - three seats

Sanchia Anita Alasia, Labour: 1008

Ray Best, Conservative: 1703 (elected)

John Edward Crowder, Conservative: 1663 (elected)

Benedicta Lashley, Labour: 977

Carol Ann Perry, Havering Residents' Association Havering-Atte-Bower: 1157

Taimaz Ranjbaran, Labour: 790

Damian John White, Conservative: 1504 (elected)

Heaton - three seats

Toyin Ajidele, Conservative: 775

Mandy Jane Anderson, Labour and Co-operative: 1267 (elected)

Mary Vivien Bakoulas, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 463

Wendy Brice-Thompson, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 548

Keith Darvill, Labour and Co-operative: 1200 (elected)

Martin Glenn, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 563

Edward Andrew Green, Conservative: 645

Bill Lavender, Havering Residents' Association Heaton: 308

Richard Rimkus, Conservative: 598

Lesley Rosina Tyler, Havering Residents' Association Heaton: 292

Frankie Oreoluwa Mary-Ann Walker, Labour and Co-operative: 1153 (elected)

Hylands and Harrow Lodge - three seats

Colin Birch, English Constitution Party: 140

Jane Diana Birch, English Constitution Party: 125

Alexander Marc Donald, Conservative: 1476

Robert Dennis Farnsworth, Labour: 822

James Thomas Glass, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 1729 (elected)

Mandy Haines, Green: 562

Mohammad Quamrul Hassan, Labour: 689

Christine Ivy Rose Smith, Conservative: 1596 (elected)

Ciaran John White, Conservative: 1483

John Charles Wood, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 1713 (elected)

Michael Derek Wood, Labour: 756

Marshalls and Rise Park - three seats

Kevin Patrick Barrett, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1432

Robert Antony Chesney, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1395

Philippa Crowder, Conservative: 2122 (elected)

Osman Ali Dervish, Conservative: 1981 (elected)

Andy Mann, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1140

Siobhan McGeary, Labour: 547

Robby Misir, Conservative: 1955 (elected)

Birendra Singh, Labour: 488

Carol Lesley Singh - Labour

Mawneys - three seats

Carol Denise Baker, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 1095

Gren Brown, Lib Dems: 87

Alison De Melo, Labour: 681

John Frederick Deeks, Lib Dems: 86

Jason David Frost, Conservative: 1627 (elected)

Denise Hipson, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 963

Christine Anne McGeary, Labour: 631

Daniel Alan Nichols, Labour: 587

Dilip Patel, Conservative: 1595 (elected)

Carol Margaret Smith, Conservative: 1467 (elected)

Linda Ann Trew, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 1045

Rush Green and Crowlands - three seats

Robert Michael John Benham, Conservative: 1561 (elected)

Gemma Ann Bevan, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 578

John Alex Curtis, Labour: 1258

Angelina Leatherbarrow, Labour: 1276

Tracey Amanda Niemierko, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 466

Robert Francis O'Dea, Independent: 63

Viddy Persaud, Conservative: 1536 (elected)

Robert Ritchie, Labour: 1184

Timothy Paul George Ryan, Conservative: 1472 (elected)

Ajay Pal Singh, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 482

South Hornchurch - two seats

Mirza Adeel Akhtar, Labour: 664

Kim Arrowsmith, Green: 116

Michael Deon Burton, Conservative: 573

Julia Ann Offord Pearman, Labour: 669

Natasha Anne Summers, Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch: 1023 (elected)

Maggie Themistocli, Conservative: 500

Graham Keith Williamson, Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch: 1019 (elected)

Squirrels Heath - three seats

Karen Emma Bryan, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 1124

Vivien Burke, Labour: 871

Thomas Patrick Clarke, Lib Dems: 235

Caroline Naomi Hibbs-Brown, Lib Dems: 184

Nigel Lawrence Meyer, Labour: 741

Bob Perry, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 967

Keith Anthony Prince, Conservative: 2331 (elected)

Christopher William Purnell, Labour: 714

Doug Rushworth, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 897

Christopher Anthony Stafford, Lib Dems: 161

Christine Violet Vickery, Conservative: 2383 (elected)

Melvin John Wallace, Independent: 237

Michael John White, Conservative: 2295 (elected)

St Alban's - two seats

Kimberley Jane Gould, Havering Residents' Association St Albans: 295

Judith Margaret Holt, Conservative: 939 (elected)

Jane Elizabeth Keane, Labour: 852 (elected)

Hope Liberty Mendy, Labour: 798

Ian Swann, Havering Residents' Association St Albans: 240

Aaron Alexander Santiago Young, Conservative: 844

St Andrew's - three seats

Nicholas Martin Butler, Labour: 624

Martin Neal Davis, Green: 295

Henry Frost, Conservative: 747

Joseph Alexander Jervis, Labour: 534

Abdal Miah, Labour: 471

Paul Alan Middleton, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2855 (elected)

John Christopher Mylod, Conservative: 735

Gerry O'Sullivan, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2823 (elected)

Oliver Harry Rose, Conservative: 702

Bryan Thomas Vincent, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2700 (elected)

St Edward's - three seats

Abiodun Kudirat Adesanya, Labour: 588

Joshua Mark Chapman, Conservative: 1108 (elected)

Peter Christopher Davies, Lib Dems: 120

Ann Fiona Kendrick, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 662

Karen Kruzycka, Green: 210

Alexander Leatherbarrow, Labour: 594

Nisha Dilipkumar Patel, Conservative: 952 (elected)

Kerrie Marie Sait, Lib Dems: 92

Alexander Daniel Stilwell, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 602

David Andrew Taylor, Conservative: 1003 (elected)

David Richard Tyler, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 526

Deborah Williams, Labour: 589

Upminster - three seats

Adam John Baker, Conservative: 953

Patrick William Chalk, Labour: 453

Melanie Jane Collins, Green: 392

Oscar Frank Ford, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2954 (elected)

Linda Rose Hawthorn, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 3028 (elected)

Suzanne Louise McGeary, Labour: 419

Sally Anne Miller, Conservative: 711

Bernice Robinson, Conservative: 584

John Gregory Sullivan, Labour: 362

Christopher Wilkins: Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2930 (elected)