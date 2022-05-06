Local Elections 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
Three of Havering’s 55 council seats will not be declared until Monday following two requests for a recount in the Rainham and Wennington ward.
The requests - made by the parties involved due to a "small number in difference" in the votes - were granted, meaning that election count is suspended until next week.
Those seats will now be declared on May 9 at Romford Town Hall; the recount will start at 6pm as instructed by the council's chief executive and returning officer Andrew Blake-Herbert.
The remaining results - announced today at City Pavilion - have confirmed Havering's unchanged position as a borough with no party majority.
With an average voter turnout of 34.99 percent, this election saw Havering have 20 wards for the first time due to a rejig by the Boundary Commission for England.
Some wards only offered two seats - rather than three - while one new councillor was added to give the borough its new 55-seat total.
Newly-created wards include Beam Park, Havering-Atte-Bower, Marshalls and Rise Park, Rush Green and Crowlands, St Alban’s and St Edwards wards.
So far the Conservatives have won 20 seats - down six when compared to 2018 - while Residents Associations' have won a combined 23 seats, up four from the same year.
Most Read
- 1 Live: Results of the 2022 local elections in east London
- 2 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
- 3 Election 2022: All the candidates standing in every Havering ward
- 4 Romford car park reports antisocial behaviour spike amid disrepair complaints
- 5 Man killed in central London stabbing was from Romford
- 6 Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Havering
- 7 Michael Ugwa killing: Two charged, two arrested in connection
- 8 Jailed: Romford man attempted to kill woman and child in Brentwood
- 9 Local Elections 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough
- 10 Plans to turn Hornchurch home into short-term housing for four vulnerable families
Elsewhere, Labour have claimed nine seats - up four from 2018.
Throughout the evening the limited number of seats available saw a few surprise losses as some current incumbents were not successful in getting re-elected.
This includes South Hornchurch’s Cllr Michael Deon Burton, who, while "optimistic" at the start of the night lost out to Cllrs Natasha Summers and Graham Williamson.
The pair - both of the Rainham Independent Residents Association (South Hornchurch) - each got over 1,000 votes, with Cllr Williamson almost doubling his haul.
He said: “Obviously delighted - it’s been a long hard battle as these battles always are.
"It’s been a very long, hot and tiring night and there’s always nervous energy.
“We’re delighted that we got a bigger majority than last time which is an indication we must be doing something right.”
Cllr Summers said the victory shows what can be achieved when "you get behind your residents and work for your residents".
Havering mayor John Mylod lost out in St Andrew’s following a clean sweep by the Hornchurch Residents' Association, who claimed the ward's three seats with a combined total of more than 8,300 votes.
Meanwhile the leader of the council, Damian White, was elected in the new ward of Havering-Atte-Bower with 1504 votes.
He will stand alongside Conservative councillors Raymond Best and John Crowder.
In Beam Park elected Labour duo Trevor McKeever and Matthew Stanton took to the podium to express their gratitude.
Cllr McKeever said: “I would like to thank all the people that voted for us, for them to give us their trust that we will represent them in the best way possible.
“We’ve got four years to prove what we can do and we will try our hardest to work for you and represent you.”
Ross Elliott - who stood as a candidate for the Rainham Independent Residents Association (Beam Park) - admitted his disappointment at not being elected.
He said: “The reason I wanted to become a councillor was to get an insight to help change things, but I feel I am able to do that outside of being a councillor as well, so there’s always next time."
Hornchurch Residents Association colleagues Ray Morgan and Reg Whitney are “very pleased to be re-elected” to serve the Hacton ward.
Cllr Morgan said: “We will certainly do our best to look after all of our residents.”
Gooshays ward elected three Labour candidates: Patricia Mary Brown, Paul McGeary and Katharine Tumilty.
Grant MacMaster, a candidate for the Independent Harold Hill Residents Association Gooshays, said he was “so thankful” for the support he received during his campaign.
He graciously wished the new councillors “every success”.
Emerson Park elected Laurance Garrard and David Godwin, both of the Havering Residents Association.
Cllr Garrard admitted it’s “third time lucky” for him, as he has been trying to join the council for around 12 years.
Cllr Godwin said: “I would like to thank everyone that helped us to be elected this time. It’s been a long hard ride and finally it’s coming to fruition.”
Full results:
Cranham - three seats
Susanne Elizabeth Brown, Lib Dems: 121
Kate Louise Darvill, Labour: 449
David Richard Anthony Dawson, Labour: 338
Poh Cheong Foong, Conservative: 435
Gillian Ford, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 3107 (elected)
David Hughes, Green: 289
Tracey McEvoy, Conservative: 535
Philip Lionel Ruck, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2636 (elected)
Philip Andrew Charles Sait, Lib Dems: 55
Jeffery George Stafford, Labour: 306
John Tyler, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2807 (elected)
Danny Robert Herbert George Weedon, Conservative: 496
Elm Park - three seats
Azza Azharuddin, Conservative: 474
Valerie Patricia Best, Conservative: 608
Graham Michael Carr, Labour: 709
Janet Patricia Davis, Labour: 768
Michael Philip Davis, Labour: 616
Gerald Leslie Haines, Green: 263
Barry Mugglestone, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2971 (elected)
Stephanie Jane Nunn, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2934 (elected)
Matej Travnicek, Conservative: 443
Julie Lilian Wilkes, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2827 (elected)
Emerson Park - two seats
Pamela Ann Coles, Lib Dems: 64
Laurance Robert Garrard, Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park: 1512 (elected)
David Godwin, Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park: 1498 (elected)
Anil Kumar Gupta, Labour: 380
Sharon Lynne Heron, Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park: 104
Victoria Pamela Hogan, Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park: 95
Noshaba Khiljee, Conservative: 835
Michael Anthony McCarthy, Labour: 331
Graham Richard Potter, Lib Dems: 44
Dominic Noel Swan, Conservative: 947
Gooshays - three seats
Isabelle Alexander, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 754
Patricia Mary Brown, Labour and Co-operative: 1038 (elected)
Margaret Christine Kershaw, Havering Residents' Association Gooshays: 346
Emilia Weronika Kukielka, Conservative: 721
Grant Edward MacMaster, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 689
Rashpinder Singh Mahal, Conservative: 568
Paul Stephen Lawrence McGeary, Labour and Co-operative: 1014 (elected)
Katie Joanna Morant, Green: 239
Monica Puncheon, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays: 575
Greg Samuel, Conservative: 720
Graham Frank Trew, Havering Residents' Association Gooshays: 263
Katharine Mary Tumilty, Labour and Co-operative: 901 (elected)
Hacton - two seats
Paul Connew, Conservative: 430
Sinead Earley, Labour: 272
Susan Ann Jiggens, Labour: 275
Patrick Oliver Marks, Conservative: 337
Ray Morgon, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2315 (elected)
Reg Whitney, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2124 (elected)
Beam Park - two seats
Daniel Mark Beal, Rainham Independent Residents' Association: 415
Ross William Elliott, Rainham Independent Residents' Association: 438
Lynne Huxtable, Reform UK: 23
Trevor Roland McKeever, Labour 516 (elected)
Barry John Oddy, Conservative: 102
Kuan Phillips, Green: 30
Matthew Christopher Stanton, Labour: 530 (elected)
Tom Strong, Conservative: 82
Harold Wood - three seats
Tolu Akinboboye, Conservative: 566
Carole Anne Beth, Labour and Co-operative: 667
Jonathan William Albert Coles, Lib Dems: 145
Brian Edward Eagling, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 2081 (elected)
Ruth Edes, Conservative: 426
Martin Robert Goode, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 1884 (elected)
Krystyna Helena Koseda, Labour and Co-operative: 613
Dan Lammin, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 484
Adela Niamh Meer, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 430
Sally Omosun Onaiwu, Labour and Co-operative: 580
Ian Victor Sanderson, Lib Dems: 99
Katy Turner, Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood: 472
Joe Webster, Conservative: 405
Darren Christopher Wise, Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association: 1812 (elected)
Havering-Atte-Bower - three seats
Sanchia Anita Alasia, Labour: 1008
Ray Best, Conservative: 1703 (elected)
John Edward Crowder, Conservative: 1663 (elected)
Benedicta Lashley, Labour: 977
Carol Ann Perry, Havering Residents' Association Havering-Atte-Bower: 1157
Taimaz Ranjbaran, Labour: 790
Damian John White, Conservative: 1504 (elected)
Heaton - three seats
Toyin Ajidele, Conservative: 775
Mandy Jane Anderson, Labour and Co-operative: 1267 (elected)
Mary Vivien Bakoulas, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 463
Wendy Brice-Thompson, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 548
Keith Darvill, Labour and Co-operative: 1200 (elected)
Martin Glenn, Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton: 563
Edward Andrew Green, Conservative: 645
Bill Lavender, Havering Residents' Association Heaton: 308
Richard Rimkus, Conservative: 598
Lesley Rosina Tyler, Havering Residents' Association Heaton: 292
Frankie Oreoluwa Mary-Ann Walker, Labour and Co-operative: 1153 (elected)
Hylands and Harrow Lodge - three seats
Colin Birch, English Constitution Party: 140
Jane Diana Birch, English Constitution Party: 125
Alexander Marc Donald, Conservative: 1476
Robert Dennis Farnsworth, Labour: 822
James Thomas Glass, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 1729 (elected)
Mandy Haines, Green: 562
Mohammad Quamrul Hassan, Labour: 689
Christine Ivy Rose Smith, Conservative: 1596 (elected)
Ciaran John White, Conservative: 1483
John Charles Wood, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 1713 (elected)
Michael Derek Wood, Labour: 756
Marshalls and Rise Park - three seats
Kevin Patrick Barrett, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1432
Robert Antony Chesney, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1395
Philippa Crowder, Conservative: 2122 (elected)
Osman Ali Dervish, Conservative: 1981 (elected)
Andy Mann, Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park: 1140
Siobhan McGeary, Labour: 547
Robby Misir, Conservative: 1955 (elected)
Birendra Singh, Labour: 488
Carol Lesley Singh - Labour
Mawneys - three seats
Carol Denise Baker, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 1095
Gren Brown, Lib Dems: 87
Alison De Melo, Labour: 681
John Frederick Deeks, Lib Dems: 86
Jason David Frost, Conservative: 1627 (elected)
Denise Hipson, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 963
Christine Anne McGeary, Labour: 631
Daniel Alan Nichols, Labour: 587
Dilip Patel, Conservative: 1595 (elected)
Carol Margaret Smith, Conservative: 1467 (elected)
Linda Ann Trew, Havering Residents' Association Mawneys: 1045
Rush Green and Crowlands - three seats
Robert Michael John Benham, Conservative: 1561 (elected)
Gemma Ann Bevan, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 578
John Alex Curtis, Labour: 1258
Angelina Leatherbarrow, Labour: 1276
Tracey Amanda Niemierko, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 466
Robert Francis O'Dea, Independent: 63
Viddy Persaud, Conservative: 1536 (elected)
Robert Ritchie, Labour: 1184
Timothy Paul George Ryan, Conservative: 1472 (elected)
Ajay Pal Singh, Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands: 482
South Hornchurch - two seats
Mirza Adeel Akhtar, Labour: 664
Kim Arrowsmith, Green: 116
Michael Deon Burton, Conservative: 573
Julia Ann Offord Pearman, Labour: 669
Natasha Anne Summers, Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch: 1023 (elected)
Maggie Themistocli, Conservative: 500
Graham Keith Williamson, Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch: 1019 (elected)
Squirrels Heath - three seats
Karen Emma Bryan, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 1124
Vivien Burke, Labour: 871
Thomas Patrick Clarke, Lib Dems: 235
Caroline Naomi Hibbs-Brown, Lib Dems: 184
Nigel Lawrence Meyer, Labour: 741
Bob Perry, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 967
Keith Anthony Prince, Conservative: 2331 (elected)
Christopher William Purnell, Labour: 714
Doug Rushworth, Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath: 897
Christopher Anthony Stafford, Lib Dems: 161
Christine Violet Vickery, Conservative: 2383 (elected)
Melvin John Wallace, Independent: 237
Michael John White, Conservative: 2295 (elected)
St Alban's - two seats
Kimberley Jane Gould, Havering Residents' Association St Albans: 295
Judith Margaret Holt, Conservative: 939 (elected)
Jane Elizabeth Keane, Labour: 852 (elected)
Hope Liberty Mendy, Labour: 798
Ian Swann, Havering Residents' Association St Albans: 240
Aaron Alexander Santiago Young, Conservative: 844
St Andrew's - three seats
Nicholas Martin Butler, Labour: 624
Martin Neal Davis, Green: 295
Henry Frost, Conservative: 747
Joseph Alexander Jervis, Labour: 534
Abdal Miah, Labour: 471
Paul Alan Middleton, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2855 (elected)
John Christopher Mylod, Conservative: 735
Gerry O'Sullivan, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2823 (elected)
Oliver Harry Rose, Conservative: 702
Bryan Thomas Vincent, Hornchurch Residents' Association: 2700 (elected)
St Edward's - three seats
Abiodun Kudirat Adesanya, Labour: 588
Joshua Mark Chapman, Conservative: 1108 (elected)
Peter Christopher Davies, Lib Dems: 120
Ann Fiona Kendrick, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 662
Karen Kruzycka, Green: 210
Alexander Leatherbarrow, Labour: 594
Nisha Dilipkumar Patel, Conservative: 952 (elected)
Kerrie Marie Sait, Lib Dems: 92
Alexander Daniel Stilwell, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 602
David Andrew Taylor, Conservative: 1003 (elected)
David Richard Tyler, Havering Residents' Association St Edward's: 526
Deborah Williams, Labour: 589
Upminster - three seats
Adam John Baker, Conservative: 953
Patrick William Chalk, Labour: 453
Melanie Jane Collins, Green: 392
Oscar Frank Ford, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2954 (elected)
Linda Rose Hawthorn, Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 3028 (elected)
Suzanne Louise McGeary, Labour: 419
Sally Anne Miller, Conservative: 711
Bernice Robinson, Conservative: 584
John Gregory Sullivan, Labour: 362
Christopher Wilkins: Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association: 2930 (elected)