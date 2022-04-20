Election 2022: All the candidates standing in every Havering ward
- Credit: Ken Mears
Voters all over the country are set to decide who will represent their interests on their local council for years to come.
In Havering, all 55 seats will be up for election, and balloting is to take place between 7am and 10pm on May 5.
Here is a full list of the candidates vying for your votes, by ward, in alphabetical order by surname:
Beam Park - two seats
Daniel Mark Beal - Rainham Independent Residents' Association
Ross William Elliott - Rainham Independent Residents' Association
Lynne Huxtable - Reform UK
Most Read
- 1 Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised
- 2 Father and son jailed for 'ruthless' Iceland car park murder
- 3 Harold Hill school denies accusations of bullying problem and 'letting down' SEN pupils
- 4 'Disorderly' Rise Park school club 'does not meet' Ofsted standards again
- 5 Plea date set for man charged with Brentwood murder
- 6 Former EastEnders actress admits racially aggravated harassment and assault
- 7 'Not what they expected': Hornchurch Passion Play portrays Jesus's grisly Easter crucifixion after two-year delay
- 8 'A legacy for Jodie': Bleed control kits issued around Havering to tackle knife crime after Harold Hill murder
- 9 Sentenced: Ex-EastEnders star who said ‘black lives don’t matter’
- 10 All Men Cry: Hornchurch fashion brand 'encourages men to speak up, not man up'
Trevor Roland McKeever - Labour
Barry John Oddy - Conservative
Kuan Phillips - Green
Matthew Christopher Stanton - Labour
Tom Strong - Conservative
Cranham - three seats
Susanne Elizabeth Brown - Lib Dems
Kate Louise Darvill - Labour
David Richard Anthony Dawson - Labour
Poh Cheong Foong - Conservative
Gillian Ford - Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association
David Hughes - Green
Tracey McEvoy - Conservative
Philip Lionel Ruck - Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association
Philip Andrew Charles Sait - Lib Dems
Jeffery George Stafford - Labour
John Tyler - Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association
Danny Robert Herbert George Weedon - Conservative
Elm Park - three seats
Azza Azharuddin - Conservative
Valerie Patricia Best - Conservative
Graham Michael Carr - Labour
Janet Patricia Davis - Labour
Michael Philip Davis - Labour
Gerald Leslie Haines - Green
Barry Mugglestone - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Stephanie Jane Nunn - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Matej Travnicek - Conservative
Julie Lilian Wilkes - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Emerson Park - two seats
Pamela Ann Coles - Lib Dems
Laurance Robert Garrard - Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park
David Godwin - Havering Residents' Association Emerson Park
Anil Kumar Gupta - Labour
Sharon Lynne Heron - Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park
Victoria Pamela Hogan - Hornchurch and Upminster Independents Emerson Park
Noshaba Khiljee - Conservative
Michael Anthony McCarthy - Labour
Graham Richard Potter - Lib Dems
Dominic Noel Swan - Conservative
Gooshays - three seats
Isabelle Alexander - Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays
Patricia Mary Brown - Labour and Co-operative
Margaret Christine Kershaw - Havering Residents' Association Gooshays
Emilia Weronika Kukielka - Conservative
Grant Edward MacMaster - Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays
Rashpinder Singh Mahal - Conservative
Paul Stephen Lawrence McGeary - Labour and Co-operative
Katie Joanna Morant - Green
Monica Puncheon - Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Gooshays
Greg Samuel - Conservative
Graham Frank Trew - Havering Residents' Association Gooshays
Katharine Mary Tumilty - Labour and Co-operative
Hacton - two seats
Paul Connew - Conservative
Sinead Earley - Labour
Susan Ann Jiggens - Labour
Patrick Oliver Marks - Conservative
Ray Morgon - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Reg Whitney - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Harold Wood - three seats
Tolu Akinboboye - Conservative
Carole Anne Bath - Labour and Co-operative
Jonathan William Albert Coles - Lib Dems
Brian Edward Eagling - Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association
Ruth Edes - Conservative
Martin Robert Goode - Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association
Krystyna Helena Koseda - Labour and Co-operative
Dan Lammin - Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood
Adela Niamh Meer - Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood
Sally Omosun Onaiwu - Labour and Co-operative
Ian Victor Sanderson - Lib Dems
Katy Turner - Havering Residents' Association Harold Wood
Joe Webster - Conservative
Darren Christopher Wise - Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association
Havering-Atte-Bower - three seats
Sanchia Anita Alasia - Labour
Ray Best - Conservative
John Edward Crowder - Conservative
Benedicta Lashley - Labour
Carol Ann Perry - Havering Residents' Association Havering-atte-Bower
Taimaz Ranjbaran - Labour
Damian John White - Conservative
Heaton - three seats
Toyin Ajidele - Conservative
Mandy Jane Anderson - Labour and Co-operative
Mary Vivien Bakoulas - Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton
Wendy Brice-Thompson - Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton
Keith Ernest Darvill - Labour and Co-operative
Martin Glenn - Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association Heaton
Edward Andrew Green - Conservative
Bill Lavender - Havering Residents' Association Heaton
Richard Rimkus - Conservative
Lesley Rosina Tyler - Havering Residents' Association Heaton
Frankie Oreoluwa Mary-Ann Walker - Labour and Co-operative
Hylands and Harrow Lodge - three seats
Colin Birch - English Constitution Party
Jane Diana Birch - English Constitution Party
Alexander Marc Donald - Conservative
Robert Dennis Farnsworth - Labour
James Thomas Glass - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Mandy Haines - Green
Mohammad Quamrul Hassan - Labour
Christine Ivy Rose Smith - Conservative
Ciaran John White - Conservative
John Charles Wood - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Michael Derek Wood - Labour
Marshalls and Rise Park - three seats
Kevin Patrick Barrett - Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park
Robert Antony Chesney - Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park
Philippa Crowder - Conservative
Osman Ali Dervish - Conservative
Andy Mann - Havering Residents' Association Marshalls/Rise Park
Siobhan McGeary - Labour
Robby Misir - Conservative
Birendra Singh - Labour
Carol Lesley Singh - Labour
Mawneys - three seats
Carol Denise Baker - Havering Residents' Association Mawneys
Gren Brown - Lib Dems
Alison De Melo - Labour
John Frederick Deeks - Lib Dems
Jason David Frost - Conservative
Denise Hipson - Havering Residents' Association Mawneys
Christine Anne McGeary - Labour
Daniel Alan Nichols - Labour
Dilip Patel - Conservative
Carol Margaret Smith - Conservative
Linda Ann Trew - Havering Residents' Association Mawneys
Rainham and Wennington - three seats
Susan Adams - Green
Simon Maurice Darvill - Labour
David Warren Durant - Rainham Independent Residents' Association (Rainham/Wennington)
Sarah Jane Edwards - Conservative
Mohammed Abdullah Siddique Ibnay Ambia - Labour
Jackie McArdle - Conservative
Antonia Osammor - Labour
Sue Ospreay - Conservative
Alby Tebbutt - Rainham Independent Residents' Association (Rainham/Wennington)
Jeffrey Tucker - Rainham Independent Residents' Association (Rainham/Wennington)
Rush Green and Crowlands - three seats
Robert Michael John Benham - Conservative
Gemma Ann Bevan - Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands
John Alex Curtis - Labour
Angelina Leatherbarrow - Labour
Tracey Amanda Niemierko - Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands
Robert Francis O'Dea - Independent
Viddy Persaud - Conservative
Robert Ritchie - Labour
Timothy Paul George Ryan - Conservative
Ajay Pal Singh - Havering Residents' Association Rush Green/Crowlands
South Hornchurch - two seats
Mirza Adeel Akhtar - Labour
Kim Arrowsmith - Green
Michael Deon Burton - Conservative
Julia Ann Offord Pearman - Labour
Natasha Anne Summers - Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch
Maggie Themistocli - Conservative
Graham Keith Williamson - Rainham Independent Residents' Association South Hornchurch
Squirrels Heath - three seats
Karen Emma Bryan - Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath
Vivien Burke - Labour
Thomas Patrick Clarke - Lib Dems
Caroline Naomi Hibbs-Brown - Lib Dems
Nigel Lawrence Meyer - Labour
Bob Perry - Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath
Keith Anthony Prince - Conservative
Christopher William Purnell - Labour
Doug Rushworth - Havering Residents' Association Squirrels Heath
Christopher Anthony Stafford - Lib Dems
Christine Violet Vickery - Conservative
Melvin John Wallace - Independent
Michael John White - Conservative
St Alban's - two seats
Kimberley Jane Gould - Havering Residents' Association St Albans
Judith Margaret Holt - Conservative
Jane Elizabeth Keane - Labour
Hope Liberty Mendy - Labour
Ian Swann - Havering Residents' Association St Albans
Aaron Alexander Santiago Young - Conservative
St Andrew's - three seats
Nicholas Martin Butler - Labour
Martin Neal Davis - Green
Henry Frost - Conservative
Joseph Alexander Jervis - Labour
Abdal Miah - Labour
Paul Alan Middleton - Hornchurch Residents' Association
John Christopher Mylod - Conservative
Gerry O'Sullivan - Hornchurch Residents' Association
Oliver Harry Rose - Conservative
Bryan Thomas Vincent - Hornchurch Residents' Association
St Edward's - three seats
Abiodun Kudirat Adesanya - Labour
Joshua Mark Chapman - Conservative
Peter Christopher Davies - Lib Dems
Ann Fiona Kendrick - Havering Residents' Association St Edward's
Karen Kruzycka - Green
Alexander Leatherbarrow - Labour
Nisha Dilipkumar Patel - Conservative
Kerrie Marie Sait - Lib Dems
Alexander Daniel Stilwell - Havering Residents' Association St Edward's
David Andrew Taylor - Conservative
David Richard Tyler - Havering Residents' Association St Edward's
Deborah Williams - Labour
Upminster - three seats
Adam John Baker - Conservative
Patrick William Chalk - Labour
Melanie Jane Collins - Green
Oscar Frank Ford - Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association
Linda Rose Hawthorn - Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association
Suzanne Louise McGeary - Labour
Sally Anne Miller - Conservative
Bernice Robinson - Conservative
John Gregory Sullivan - Labour
Christopher Wilkins - Upminster and Cranham Residents' Association