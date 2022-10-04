The number of homeless approaches to Havering Council hit its highest level in more than three years this August, the last month for which data is recorded in the report - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Rates of homelessness are spiking in Havering as the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt.

A report published ahead of Havering Council's places overview and scrutiny sub-committee meeting on October 4 shows there has been a 40 per cent rise in people facing homelessness and approaching the council for help in the last two years.

Data for August, the most recent included in the report, shows there were 319 approaches to the local authority - higher than any since April 2019, the first for which data is shown.

Cllr Paul McGeary, cabinet member for housing, said Covid had undoubtedly “had an effect, and that’s now coming through the system”.

He said housing is a "growing problem in the borough, and one that we are hopefully trying to address”.

Referencing new developments the council is working on, such as New Green in Rainham, Cllr McGeary said: “The quicker we can bring them up, the quicker we can address them [housing issues].”

Growing pressures from families and children looking for housing is also noted in the report, with an “insufficient supply of appropriate housing in the borough” presented as the major contributing factor, alongside the cost-of-living crisis.

The report also shows domestic abuse rates in Havering have increased, with more cases (36) reported in August 2022 than any month since April 2019 as well.

It says many of those involved are provided accommodation in emergency hotels.

"Previous briefings" already identified that the number of people facing homelessness was increasing, the report says, with a number of initiatives agreed upon.

These included increasing the council’s private sector lease supply and seeking to purchase 125 properties through Mercury Land Holdings, the local authority's housing company.

Additionally, the report says pressures on the council mean it is now unable to provide as many private properties through its Find Your Own scheme.

The meeting will also feature a discussion about emergency planning for Launders Lane fire hotspot and an update on housing repairs.