Bidding opens for homes on new Rainham estate

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:41 PM October 3, 2022
Updated: 4:12 PM October 3, 2022
The New Green estate in Rainham is part of the council's 12 Estates programme

The New Green estate in Rainham is part of the council's 12 Estates programme, designed to help tackle the growing need for housing in the borough - Credit: Havering Council

A new Rainham estate is now open to bidding from potential residents. 

New Green, formerly Napier and New Plymouth House, will deliver 71 new homes for shared ownership as part of the borough's 12 Estates programme. 

There are also 63 homes for those on Havering's social housing list, after those with the right to return from the previous Napier and New Plymouth House site have been allocated.

It is hoped the properties will be available from November, although the bidding process is now open for people on the housing register. 

Cllr Paul McGeary, cabinet member for housing, said: "Essentially, we will need to build this out as quickly as possible, because the housing need in the borough is so great, and increasing."

Cllr Paul McGeary

Cllr Paul McGeary - Credit: Havering Council

The 12 Estates regeneration programme is jointly run by Havering Council and Wates Residential. 

Launched in 2018, the £1 billion scheme intends to build 3,000 new homes across the borough over the next 10 or so years, with developments during phase one including the Waterloo Estate, the Serena, Solar and Sunrise Court in Hornchurch, plus New Green. 

To apply for a New Green home, visit: https://www.ellcchoicehomes.org.uk/  

