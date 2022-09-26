Councillors and other representatives at the 'topping out' ceremony in Hornchurch - Credit: Havering Council

The structural building phase of a new retirement village in South Hornchurch has been completed.

A 'topping out' ceremony was held at the former Solar, Serena and Sunrise site in Hornchurch on September 21.

This is a tradition to mark when builders reach the highest point in a new development, which in this case is for 175 homes for over 55-year-olds near Harrow Lodge Park.

It was attended by Havering's Cllr Graham Williamson, cabinet member for regeneration; Cllr Paul Middleton, cabinet member for corporate, culture and leisure services; and his St Andrews Ward colleagues Cllrs Gerry O’Sullivan and Bryan Vincent.

An engraved silver trowel was presented to Cllr Williamson by Baerbel Schuett, development director for Wates Residential, which is partnering with Havering Council on the project and others across the borough.

Cllr Williamson said: "The joint venture between Havering Council and Wates Residential continues to go from strength to strength, and we are committed to working with them to deliver high quality homes, but also, jobs and training opportunities through our social value programme."

The Solar, Serena and Sunrise development will be the second to be completed as part of the larger 12 Estates regeneration programme.

Hugh Jeffery, regional development director for Wates, said: “This important milestone, celebrating progress on site, brings the prospect of these new homes being lived in by local people who are approaching, or have reached, retirement age even closer."

The Solar, Serena and Sunrise site homes are set to be finished by summer 2023.

