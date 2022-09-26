New 175-home Hornchurch retirement village moves onto next construction phase
- Credit: Havering Council
The structural building phase of a new retirement village in South Hornchurch has been completed.
A 'topping out' ceremony was held at the former Solar, Serena and Sunrise site in Hornchurch on September 21.
This is a tradition to mark when builders reach the highest point in a new development, which in this case is for 175 homes for over 55-year-olds near Harrow Lodge Park.
It was attended by Havering's Cllr Graham Williamson, cabinet member for regeneration; Cllr Paul Middleton, cabinet member for corporate, culture and leisure services; and his St Andrews Ward colleagues Cllrs Gerry O’Sullivan and Bryan Vincent.
An engraved silver trowel was presented to Cllr Williamson by Baerbel Schuett, development director for Wates Residential, which is partnering with Havering Council on the project and others across the borough.
Cllr Williamson said: "The joint venture between Havering Council and Wates Residential continues to go from strength to strength, and we are committed to working with them to deliver high quality homes, but also, jobs and training opportunities through our social value programme."
The Solar, Serena and Sunrise development will be the second to be completed as part of the larger 12 Estates regeneration programme.
Hugh Jeffery, regional development director for Wates, said: “This important milestone, celebrating progress on site, brings the prospect of these new homes being lived in by local people who are approaching, or have reached, retirement age even closer."
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian in hospital after car crash in Romford
- 2 Havering Council tells family facing homelessness to wait for the bailiffs
- 3 Romford furniture shop fined £15,000 for chairs breaching fire safety rules
- 4 Ex-Met officer in east London barred from policing after assault in Romford
- 5 'Community spirit’ praised as Hornchurch school boosts Ofsted rating two ranks from 'requires improvement' to 'outstanding'
- 6 Turtle Bay confirms November launch in Romford shopping mall
- 7 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
- 8 Former Upminster farmer gears up for another attempt at buying back land his family worked for over 110 years
- 9 'Who would do this?': Two cats reportedly shot with air rifles in spate of 'disturbing' incidents in Hornchurch
- 10 New plan agreed to help tackle Rainham fire hotspot
The Solar, Serena and Sunrise site homes are set to be finished by summer 2023.
Read more: Ground broken on 175-home Hornchurch retirement village