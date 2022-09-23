New plan agreed to help tackle Rainham fire hotspot
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Fresh attempts to resolve the persistent fire issues at Launders Lane are taking shape following a second meeting.
Hundreds of people gathered at La Salette Catholic Social Club in July to vent their anger at repeated blazes which break out on privately-owned land at Rainham's Arnolds Field.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed earlier in the same month it had attended more than 70 fires at Launders Lane since 2018.
Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Ray Morgon, said he recognised the issue “has blighted the lives” of residents for years, but said a desired outcome has been hard to achieve “partly due to a change in landowners”.
This is despite both the council and the Environment Agency (EA) taking action at various junctures.
Following a recent council working group meeting - which includes Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, councillors, council officers, the EA and the LFB - the council said a number of initiatives are being rolled out to better understand any potential dangers to residents.
Health issues have been raised, with a 36-year-old mum-of-two telling the Recorder her nine-year-old daughter has suffered “chest infections, breathing troubles and sinus problems”.
“It stinks and we don’t know if it’s pollen or the smoke from the fire, but if it’s alight it’s hard to breathe and your throat becomes so dry,” she said.
Following the recent meeting, the bodies involved have decided to work with Imperial College London to better monitor harmful emissions from the fires by improving the devices used to measure air quality.
There will also be work with residents about suitable locations in their gardens to install monitoring equipment, plus employing another contractor to study the emissions in more detail.
Most Read
- 1 Romford furniture shop fined £15,000 for chairs breaching fire safety rules
- 2 'Community spirit’ praised as Hornchurch school boosts Ofsted rating two ranks from 'requires improvement' to 'outstanding'
- 3 Former Upminster farmer gears up for another attempt at buying back land his family worked for over 110 years
- 4 Council apologises after Rainham driver incorrectly issued parking ticket - again
- 5 Turtle Bay confirms November launch in Romford shopping mall
- 6 New bollards and wider pavement: Improvements to congested Brentwood road completed
- 7 Brentwood restaurant unsuccessful at national award ceremony but 'thrilled' to be involved
- 8 Robot programme caused deletion of 1,800 patients from NHS waiting list
- 9 TK Maxx recalls products amid strangulation fears
- 10 Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike
Advice is also being sought from experts on remedial or improvement work to contaminated land.
In a release, Havering Council said: “All of this will help build a better picture of the issues and possible solutions.
“However, due to the complex nature of the issues, it will take time through this work to fully understand what impact there may be to the health of local residents.”