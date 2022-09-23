Firefighters tackling a blaze at a landfill in Launders Lane, Rainham, in April this year - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Fresh attempts to resolve the persistent fire issues at Launders Lane are taking shape following a second meeting.

Hundreds of people gathered at La Salette Catholic Social Club in July to vent their anger at repeated blazes which break out on privately-owned land at Rainham's Arnolds Field.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed earlier in the same month it had attended more than 70 fires at Launders Lane since 2018.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Ray Morgon, said he recognised the issue “has blighted the lives” of residents for years, but said a desired outcome has been hard to achieve “partly due to a change in landowners”.

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council - Credit: Havering Council

This is despite both the council and the Environment Agency (EA) taking action at various junctures.

Following a recent council working group meeting - which includes Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, councillors, council officers, the EA and the LFB - the council said a number of initiatives are being rolled out to better understand any potential dangers to residents.

Health issues have been raised, with a 36-year-old mum-of-two telling the Recorder her nine-year-old daughter has suffered “chest infections, breathing troubles and sinus problems”.

“It stinks and we don’t know if it’s pollen or the smoke from the fire, but if it’s alight it’s hard to breathe and your throat becomes so dry,” she said.

The issue of fires breaking out at Launders Lane has been ongoing for years, with potential health risks to residents raised on multiple occasions - Credit: Archant

Following the recent meeting, the bodies involved have decided to work with Imperial College London to better monitor harmful emissions from the fires by improving the devices used to measure air quality.

There will also be work with residents about suitable locations in their gardens to install monitoring equipment, plus employing another contractor to study the emissions in more detail.

Advice is also being sought from experts on remedial or improvement work to contaminated land.

In a release, Havering Council said: “All of this will help build a better picture of the issues and possible solutions.

“However, due to the complex nature of the issues, it will take time through this work to fully understand what impact there may be to the health of local residents.”