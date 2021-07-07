News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

How have CQC inspectors rated Havering care homes?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:00 AM July 7, 2021   
listicle of Havering's care homes

Romford's Barleycroft Care Home has been rated 'inadequate' by the CQC - Credit: Google Images

Around the country and throughout the year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspects care homes and rates the services offered.

Each provider is given an overall rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

This is broken down into assessments of the following five metrics: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Here is a round-up of care homes in Havering, in alphabetical order, which have been most recently inspected by CQC.

This list only features providers for which the most recent inspection report has been published since September 2020.

You may also want to watch:

It also doesn't include facilities that have been inspected under a provider which has since changed.

Barleycroft Care Home

Most Read

  1. 1 Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers
  2. 2 Romford MP accuses river boat service of 'unfair licensing advantage'
  3. 3 Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating
  1. 4 'Little consideration of us': Backlash against development as council offers reassurance of 'positive change'
  2. 5 Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing
  3. 6 Champions of the maths world: Junior school pupils win global competition
  4. 7 Win a Euro 2020 final match ticket in mayor's Covid vaccine drive
  5. 8 Second man charged with common assault after alleged Chris Whitty incident
  6. 9 Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
  7. 10 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford

Rating: Inadequate

Location: Romford

Latest Report: June 2, 2021 - read here

Beech Court Care Centre

Rating: Good

Location: Romford

Latest Report: September 10, 2020 - read here

Chaseview Care Home

Rating: Requires improvement

Location: Rush Green

Latest Report: November 25, 2020 - read here

Clover Cottage

Rating: Good

Location: Noak Hill

Latest Report: September 3, 2020 - read here

Fairkytes

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Hornchurch

Latest Report: November 7, 2020 - read here

Havering Court Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Havering-atte-Bower

Latest Report: March 17, 2021 - read here

Langley House

Rating: Good

Location: Harold Wood

Latest Report: March 19, 2021 - read here

The Lodge Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Collier Row

Latest Report: November 14, 2020 - read here

Moreland House Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Gidea Park

Latest Report: March 24, 2021 - read here

Nightingale House

Rating: Good

Location: Gidea Park

Latest Report: September 2, 2020 - read here

Parkside

Rating: Good 

Location: Gidea Park

Latest Report: June 30, 2021 - read here

Priory Supporting Care Ltd

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Noak Hill

Latest Report: January 21, 2021 - read here

Ravenscourt Nursing Home

Rating: Good

Location: Hornchurch

Latest Report: December 16, 2020 - read here

Romford Care Home

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Harold Hill

Latest Report: November 21, 2020 - read here

Searsons Way

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Hornchurch

Latest Report: November 7, 2020 - read here

Willows Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Romford

Latest Report: January 22, 2021 - read here

READ MORE: Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

READ MORE: Havering home care service awarded 'outstanding' rating

READ MORE: Hens help ‘improve wellbeing’ in Romford

Health
Romford News
Hornchurch News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Unclaimed estates in Havering

Personal Finance | Special Report

Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim Havering fortunes

Charles Thomson

person
Police in Seabrook Gardens

Metropolitan Police

Police attend Romford burglary and discover cannabis farm

Charles Thomson

person
Man hit by bus in Hilldene Avenue

Knife Crime

Hornchurch stabbing victim in 'serious' but not life-threatening condition

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty

Crime

Chris Whitty incident: Harold Hill man charged with assault

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon