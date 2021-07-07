How have CQC inspectors rated Havering care homes?

Published: 7:00 AM July 7, 2021

Around the country and throughout the year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspects care homes and rates the services offered.

Each provider is given an overall rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

This is broken down into assessments of the following five metrics: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Here is a round-up of care homes in Havering, in alphabetical order, which have been most recently inspected by CQC.

This list only features providers for which the most recent inspection report has been published since September 2020.

It also doesn't include facilities that have been inspected under a provider which has since changed.

Barleycroft Care Home

Rating: Inadequate

Location: Romford

Latest Report: June 2, 2021 - read here

Beech Court Care Centre

Rating: Good

Location: Romford

Latest Report: September 10, 2020 - read here

Chaseview Care Home

Rating: Requires improvement

Location: Rush Green

Latest Report: November 25, 2020 - read here

Clover Cottage

Rating: Good

Location: Noak Hill

Latest Report: September 3, 2020 - read here

Fairkytes

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Hornchurch

Latest Report: November 7, 2020 - read here

Havering Court Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Havering-atte-Bower

Latest Report: March 17, 2021 - read here

Langley House

Rating: Good

Location: Harold Wood

Latest Report: March 19, 2021 - read here

The Lodge Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Collier Row

Latest Report: November 14, 2020 - read here

Moreland House Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Gidea Park

Latest Report: March 24, 2021 - read here

Nightingale House

Rating: Good

Location: Gidea Park

Latest Report: September 2, 2020 - read here

Parkside

Rating: Good

Location: Gidea Park

Latest Report: June 30, 2021 - read here

Priory Supporting Care Ltd

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Noak Hill

Latest Report: January 21, 2021 - read here

Ravenscourt Nursing Home

Rating: Good

Location: Hornchurch

Latest Report: December 16, 2020 - read here

Romford Care Home

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Harold Hill

Latest Report: November 21, 2020 - read here

Searsons Way

Rating: Requires Improvement

Location: Hornchurch

Latest Report: November 7, 2020 - read here

Willows Care Home

Rating: Good

Location: Romford

Latest Report: January 22, 2021 - read here

