How have CQC inspectors rated Havering care homes?
- Credit: Google Images
Around the country and throughout the year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspects care homes and rates the services offered.
Each provider is given an overall rating of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
This is broken down into assessments of the following five metrics: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
Here is a round-up of care homes in Havering, in alphabetical order, which have been most recently inspected by CQC.
This list only features providers for which the most recent inspection report has been published since September 2020.
You may also want to watch:
It also doesn't include facilities that have been inspected under a provider which has since changed.
Barleycroft Care Home
Most Read
- 1 Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers
- 2 Romford MP accuses river boat service of 'unfair licensing advantage'
- 3 Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating
- 4 'Little consideration of us': Backlash against development as council offers reassurance of 'positive change'
- 5 Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing
- 6 Champions of the maths world: Junior school pupils win global competition
- 7 Win a Euro 2020 final match ticket in mayor's Covid vaccine drive
- 8 Second man charged with common assault after alleged Chris Whitty incident
- 9 Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
- 10 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford
Rating: Inadequate
Location: Romford
Latest Report: June 2, 2021 - read here
Beech Court Care Centre
Rating: Good
Location: Romford
Latest Report: September 10, 2020 - read here
Chaseview Care Home
Rating: Requires improvement
Location: Rush Green
Latest Report: November 25, 2020 - read here
Clover Cottage
Rating: Good
Location: Noak Hill
Latest Report: September 3, 2020 - read here
Fairkytes
Rating: Requires Improvement
Location: Hornchurch
Latest Report: November 7, 2020 - read here
Havering Court Care Home
Rating: Good
Location: Havering-atte-Bower
Latest Report: March 17, 2021 - read here
Langley House
Rating: Good
Location: Harold Wood
Latest Report: March 19, 2021 - read here
The Lodge Care Home
Rating: Good
Location: Collier Row
Latest Report: November 14, 2020 - read here
Moreland House Care Home
Rating: Good
Location: Gidea Park
Latest Report: March 24, 2021 - read here
Nightingale House
Rating: Good
Location: Gidea Park
Latest Report: September 2, 2020 - read here
Parkside
Rating: Good
Location: Gidea Park
Latest Report: June 30, 2021 - read here
Priory Supporting Care Ltd
Rating: Requires Improvement
Location: Noak Hill
Latest Report: January 21, 2021 - read here
Ravenscourt Nursing Home
Rating: Good
Location: Hornchurch
Latest Report: December 16, 2020 - read here
Romford Care Home
Rating: Requires Improvement
Location: Harold Hill
Latest Report: November 21, 2020 - read here
Searsons Way
Rating: Requires Improvement
Location: Hornchurch
Latest Report: November 7, 2020 - read here
Willows Care Home
Rating: Good
Location: Romford
Latest Report: January 22, 2021 - read here
READ MORE: Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating
READ MORE: Havering home care service awarded 'outstanding' rating
READ MORE: Hens help ‘improve wellbeing’ in Romford