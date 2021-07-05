Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Published: 1:41 PM July 5, 2021

Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC. - Credit: Google Images

A care home in Romford is “extremely disappointed” after an inspection rated its services inadequate overall and it has been placed in special measures.

Barleycroft Care Home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February, and following this, its services were rated inadequate across safety and being well-led and requiring improvement for effectiveness, responsiveness and how caring it is.

It has requested a reinspection and said all breaches have been remedied.

The CQC inspectors raised concerns over people’s safety, as there was a lack of “detailed guidance” in certain areas of care for staff to follow up.

It was also reported that residents' medicines were “not always” managed safely as prescribed, their needs “not always” assessed before using the service and care records did “not always” contain information to reflect the resident's needs and preferences.

You may also want to watch:

Further issues raised included end of life wishes “not always being identified and recorded”, staff competency not being “effectively monitored” to ensure safe care, and the management team not having a system to check if staff are supporting people “safely”.

A spokesperson for Barleycroft Care Home said following the inspection on February 16: “All breaches noted in the report were remedied within a week of that date, and evidence showing this has been submitted to CQC.”

The inspection also found accidents and incidents were recorded but “not always” followed up to stop reoccurrence, and systems in place to drive improvement were “not always working effectively”.

Barleycoft’s spokesperson said that a revisit to the home has already been requested, adding: “We consider that a swift re-inspection would be in the best interests of our residents and stakeholders, giving everyone the comfort that the breaches have been acted upon and resolve."

CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care, Neil Cox, said the service will be re-inspected within six months to check if “significant improvements have been made”.

He added: “If sufficient improvements have not been made at that point, we will take enforcement action in accordance with our legal powers.”

Barleycroft’s spokesperson said the care home is “committed” to ensuring residents are safe and their care and wellbeing is of the “utmost priority”.

This comes after Barleycroft was banned from taking on new residents in 2013 because the health watchdog uncovered “serious failings” at the complex - these were found to have improved in 2014 and the restrictions were lifted.



