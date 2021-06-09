Havering home care service awarded 'outstanding' rating

Published: 8:00 AM June 9, 2021

A Hornchurch-based home care company has been awarded an overall rating of outstanding by an independent regulator.

Caremark Havering provided personal care to 16 people living in their own homes in March 2021, the time of inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) awarded Caremark Havering a rating of outstanding for its services “responsiveness” and for being “well led”.

A “good” rating was given to the provider for its services being “safe, effective and caring”, which resulted in an overall rating of outstanding.

During the inspection, the CQC inspectors found people were “highly respected and well treated" and a personalised service was delivered by caregivers who identified each person individually.

The provider ensured people’s “social needs were explored” and “community links” were developed to tackle isolation, which included setting up a befriending service called Chit Chat Chums for all older people in Havering.

Additionally, its clientele said their privacy, dignity and independence was "promoted” and “respected” by staff.

Caremark employees also understood “how to promote end of life care”, the report said.

One staff member reported they “really loved working for them” and a relative of a client said: "Compared to the agency we used before, the difference is amazing. Caremark go above and beyond."

Bal Bains with Caremark Havering client, Harry Bass. - Credit: Bal Bains

Managing director at Caremark Havering, Bal Bains, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this rating from the regulatory body for the work we conduct, caring for people in their own homes.

“Being rated outstanding for being responsive and well-led is a testament to the work the whole team puts in, to make sure each and every client receives the highest quality care.”

CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in London, Neil Cox, added: “We found the team at Caremark (Havering) was committed to providing outstanding care to the people they supported.

“What really impressed me about this service was the level of personalised support that people received from staff who had the right skills and who treated people with kindness, compassion and dignity.

“For example, staff recognised special occasions and religious holidays where appropriate, and continued to do this during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the additional pressures they were facing.”