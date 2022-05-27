Covid: Weekly admissions halve as patient counts drop to July 2021 levels
- Credit: Archant
Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.
We looked at the latest government data for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets - and compared it to recent weeks.
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals
A combined 24 patients were being treated at Queen’s and King George hospitals yesterday - Thursday, May 26 - according to figures published by the trust.
This followed a total of 29 Covid patients across the hospitals two days earlier, with none of them on ventilators, government data shows.
This week is the first time since July last year the trust has had daily counts in the 20s.
By comparison, there were 49 Covid patients on each of the previous two Tuesdays (May 10 and 17).
In the seven days up to last Sunday - May 22 - eighteen patients were admitted to the hospitals; half compared to the previous two weeks (36).
Barts Health
A combined 88 patients were recorded across the five Barts Health hospitals this Tuesday - May 24 - including two people on ventilators.
This was down from the totals of 113 at the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals on the previous Tuesday and 123 a week earlier.
The daily count at the trust dropped into double figures for the first time in seven months last Thursday - May 26 - when 98 patients were reported.
It continued to fall over the weekend, with Tuesday’s total of 88 the lowest seen on a single day since October 14 last year.
The latest admissions figures show a total of 45 patients were admitted to the hospitals in the week to last Sunday.
This compares to 60 over the previous seven days and 61 in the week up to May 8.