Covid patients numbers are falling at east London NHS trusts BHRUT and Barts Health - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to this Tuesday, May 10 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

Daily counts

A combined 49 Covid patients were reported at Queen’s and King George hospitals on Tuesday.

This compared to a total of 72 at the facilities seven days earlier and 97 on Tuesday, April 26.

The daily count had dropped to as low as 39 on May 6 - the lowest total on a single day in almost seven months.

Week averages

On average, the hospitals were caring for a combined total of 46 Covid patients each day in the week up to May 10.

This compares with an average of 69 over the previous seven days and 109 for the week to April 26.

New admissions

A total of 36 Covid patients were admitted to the hospitals in the seven days to Sunday, May 8.

This was up from 34 patients recorded in the previous week - to May 1 - but lower than the 64 over the seven days to April 24.

Barts Health

Daily counts

A combined total of 123 Covid patients were recorded in Barts Health hospitals on Tuesday, the same number as the day before.

This was down slightly from the 125 recorded across the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals on both Saturday and Sunday (May 7/8).

These four figures were the lowest daily totals seen since the first week of December.

The latest total (May 10) compares with 150 Covid patients on the previous Tuesday, and 190 on April 26.

Week averages

On average, there were 133 beds occupied by Covid patients each day across the trust in the week up to May 10.

This compares with 158 over the seven days to May 3 and 192 for the previous week.

New admissions

A total of 61 Covid patients were admitted to the hospitals in the seven days up to Sunday, May 8.

There were 90 people with confirmed Covid admitted in the previous week up to May 1, and 109 over the seven days before that.