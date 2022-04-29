News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid patient numbers continue to fall in east London

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:58 PM April 29, 2022
A woman passing a mural of a frontline worker in Dublin

Covid patients numbers are falling at NHS trust's serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data up to Tuesday (April 26) for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals 

There were 97 Covid patients reported at King George and Queen's hospitals on Tuesday. 

The hospitals, in Goodmayes and Romford respectively, had 118 patients the Tuesday before (April 19). 

The number of people on ventilators has also decreased from seven to six over the same period. 

The decrease comes after a steady climb in the number of people on ventilators since late March. 

Additionally, the number of patients admitted to hospital over the seven days up to April 24 was 64. 

This has reduced from last week's 71 people admitted over seven days up to April 17, showing a  downward trend. 

In the seven days up to April 21, 9.1 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 10.1 daily average reported the week before (April 14).

Barts Health 

There were a combined 190 coronavirus patients being treated across the trust's five hospitals: Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's. 

This has reduced from 200 last week (April 19), and 233 the week prior (April 12). 

The number of people on ventilators has also decreased from seven to six. 

Additionally, 109 patients were admitted to Barts Health over seven days up to Sunday, April 24. 

The admittance rate has been reducing for several weeks, with the figure having more than halved since three weeks ago when 228 patients had been admitted. 

The number of patients admitted  up to April 17 over the previous seven days was 136.  

In the seven days until April 21, 15.6 Covid patients were admitted on average each day. This is down from the 19.4 daily average reported a week earlier (April 16).

