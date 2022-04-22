The latest Covid figures for Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals and Barts Health - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data, up to Tuesday - April 19 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

On Tuesday, a total of 118 Covid patients were reported at the King George and Queen's hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford respectively.

There were also seven patients on ventilators earlier this week, up two from the five such patients recorded seven days prior (April 12).

The number of overall Covid patients also increased during this period - from 117 to 118.

This upward curve comes after a period where numbers had been reducing, since a spike of 158 Covid patients were recorded on April 4.

The number of patients on ventilators, however, has been steadily climbing since late March.

At Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals the number of people on ventilators has been climbing since late March, following a decrease from much higher numbers in January - Credit: Public Health England

Seventy-one people were admitted to both hospitals over the last seven days, up to April 17.

This figure has reduced significantly from the week before, when 143 people were admitted.

In the seven days until April 14, 10.1 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 12.6 daily average reported the week before (April 7).

Barts Health

On Tuesday, there were a combined 200 patients being treated for Covid-19 across the trust's five hospitals: Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's.

This is down from the 233 patients reported last Tuesday (April 12).

However, the number of people on ventilators has increased for the second week running - from six to seven.

Barts Health hospitals have seen a similar incremental increase in the number of people on ventilators since late March, following a drop after higher levels in January - Credit: Public Health England

Additionally, the number of patients admitted over the last 7 days - up to April 17 - continues on a downward trend.

This figure stood at 228 two weeks ago, and decreased to 153 a week ago before dropping further - to the latest count of 136.

The latest average daily admittance count as of April 16, based on a seven-day average, was 19.4.

In the seven days until April 16, 19.4 Covid patients were admitted on average each day - down from the 21.9 daily average reported a week earlier (April 7).