Drop in Covid cases in east London this week

The latest Covid figures in NHS Trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets this week (April 6-12) - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data, up to Tuesday (April 12), for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined 117 patients, including five patients on ventilators, were reported at the trust's King George and Queen's hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford on Tuesday.

The number of cases at the hospitals has dropped since last week, which saw the highest daily count since January and a total of 148 Covid patients.

However, the number of people on ventilators has increased by one this week, with five people receiving critical care.

Meanwhile, the number of patients admitted over the last seven days, from Sunday (April 10), has decreased significantly by around 60 per cent, from 143 patients admitted the previous week (March 30-April 5) to 88.

The latest seven-day average daily count as of April 7 was 12.6, lower than the 15.3 average reported a week earlier on March 31.

Barts Health

A less significant reduction in Covid patients was reported across the five hospitals managed by this trust - Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's - on Tuesday.

There were 241 patients in the hospitals on April 5, one of the highest counts since February.

This Tuesday, the number of patients with Covid is 233.

Additionally, the number of patients admitted over the last seven days, however, has decreased considerably from 228 to 153.

But the number of Covid patients on ventilators increased from three to six on April 12.

The figures for the last two weeks are an improvement compared to figures in March when 10 people were on ventilators.

The latest average daily count as of April 7, based on a seven-day average, was 21.9, lower than the average of 25.1 taken a week earlier on March 31.