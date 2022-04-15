News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Health

Drop in Covid cases in east London this week

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:37 PM April 15, 2022
Ilford Road Baptist Church has been praying for doctors and nurses caring for Covid patients

The latest Covid figures in NHS Trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets this week (April 6-12) - Credit: PA

Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data, up to Tuesday (April 12), for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets, and compared it with seven days earlier.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A combined 117 patients, including five patients on ventilators, were reported at the trust's King George and Queen's hospitals in Goodmayes and Romford on Tuesday. 

The number of cases at the hospitals has dropped since last week, which saw the highest daily count since January and a total of 148 Covid patients. 

However, the number of people on ventilators has increased by one this week, with five people receiving critical care. 

Meanwhile, the number of patients admitted over the last seven days, from Sunday (April 10), has decreased significantly by around 60 per cent, from 143 patients admitted the previous week (March 30-April 5) to 88.

The latest seven-day average daily count as of April 7 was 12.6, lower than the 15.3 average reported a week earlier on March 31. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to demolish and replace Harold Wood pub where Harvey Tyrrell tragedy took place
  2. 2 Wanted: Man with links to Romford and Hornchurch
  3. 3 'I am losing business': Decades-old food van issued incorrect fine while parked in usual spot
  1. 4 Developer apologises after employee accused of ‘deplorable behaviour’ following vote on former Romford Ice Rink site
  2. 5 Public health funeral numbers soar in 2020/21 - but at no extra cost to the council 
  3. 6 Romford nursery reapplies for extension and conversion to increase intake numbers
  4. 7 Property spotlight: The changing face of Main Road, Gidea Park
  5. 8 Proposal asks to authorise two Traveller sites in Havering and protect ‘Gypsy ethnic way of life’ 
  6. 9 'Screaming, shrieking, smashing': CCTV to be installed over play equipment blamed for antisocial behaviour
  7. 10 Update in Romford rape investigation

Barts Health

A less significant reduction in Covid patients was reported across the five hospitals managed by this trust - Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's - on Tuesday. 

There were 241 patients in the hospitals on April 5, one of the highest counts since February.

This Tuesday, the number of patients with Covid is 233. 

Additionally, the number of patients admitted over the last seven days, however, has decreased considerably from 228 to 153.

But the number of Covid patients on ventilators increased from three to six on April 12. 

The figures for the last two weeks are an improvement compared to figures in March when 10 people were on ventilators.

The latest average daily count as of April 7, based on a seven-day average, was 21.9, lower than the average of 25.1 taken a week earlier on March 31.

Coronavirus
Health
London Live News
Romford News
Barking and Dagenham News
Newham News

Don't Miss

The purchase of The Brewery in Romford was announced earlier in the year, for a total of £162m

The Brewery’s new owner on how it will ‘enhance’ the Romford shopping site 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Romford's Aspen Tree pub has submitted plans for a front beer garden

Planning and Development

Homes under the Planner: Proposals lodged, approved or refused in Havering

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Man hit by car in High Street, Hornchurch late night on Saturday - April 9

London Live News

Pedestrian hit by car in Hornchurch over weekend

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The BBC has announced that its show Question Time, hosted by journalist Fiona Bruce, is coming to Romford

Question Time

BBC Question Time is coming back to Romford this month

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon