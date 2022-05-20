Here is our weekly round-up of confirmed Covid patient numbers at east London hospitals.

We looked at the latest government data - up to this Tuesday, May 17 - for the NHS trusts serving Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets - and compared it to recent weeks.

Barts Health

A combined 113 Covid patients were reported in Barts Health hospitals on Tuesday.

This total was down from with 123 across the Royal London, Mile End, Newham, Whipps Cross and St Bartholomew's hospitals a week earlier, and on the 150 recorded two weeks before (May 3).

The combined daily count had dropped as low as 108 on Saturday, May 14 - the fewest seen on a single day since November 27.

On average, 112 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the trust in the week leading up to this Tuesday.

This compares with an average of 133 for the previous week, and to the 158 recorded over the seven days to May 3.

The latest admissions figures show that a combined 60 Covid patients were taken into hospitals in the seven days to last Sunday (May 15).

This was a similar number to the 61 admissions reported the previous week, and significantly down on the 90 patients admitted during the seven days before that.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

A total of 49 Covid patients were reported at the trust’s Queen’s and King George hospitals on Tuesday (May 17).

This was the same number as the week before, which represented a notable fall from May 3 - when 72 such patients were recorded.

On average, 42 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day across the trust in the week up to this Tuesday.

This was down from an average of 46 over the previous seven days, and from 69 for the week up to May 3.

The latest admissions figures show a combined 36 confirmed Covid patients were admitted to the hospitals in the seven days to last Sunday (May 15).

There was the same number of admissions in the previous seven days, which was up from the 34 admissions seen over the week to May 1.