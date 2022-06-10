The community hub will move into the upstairs of the Harold Hill Library from June 9 - Credit: Google

The Harold Hill Community Hub is set to move into its new home in the Harold Hill Library.

The hub has been based in a temporary location on Chippenham Road since it was officially opened in October last year.

The move will see the hub settle into its permanent spot upstairs in the Farnham Road site, on Thursday, June 9.

It will continue to open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1pm to 4:30pm, and the support offered will also remain the same.

On Tuesdays, the hub will be providing advice on topics including help with money and wellbeing, while on Thursdays it will be open for employment support.

A community food shop will also be available, run by the charity Peabody, providing visitors with access to good quality food.

A Havering spokesperson said: “The temporary location has served the community hub well, however the plan has always been to move to the specially designed, and newly refurbished space on the first floor of the Harold Hill Library.

“This will provide the Community Hub with a permanent home and it will continue to meet the needs of the local community in providing a range of council and voluntary sector support, including the Community Food Shop.

"This is even more important given the pressure on household budgets at the moment.”