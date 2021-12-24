Harold Hill Community Hub gives out Christmas boxes to people in need
- Credit: Havering Council
Dozens of Havering people have received a helping hand this festive period with a specially-made Christmas box filled with much-needed items.
The special boxes, which include fresh and non-perishable foods, toys and toiletries, were gifted to residents in need on December 23.
To make the gift boxes possible, the Harold Hill Community Hub worked in partnership with Havering Council, was supported by housing association Peabody, and received donations from construction group Wates, construction solutions company Madigan Gill, Time FM and local businesses.
The Harold Hill Community Hub has an on-site food shop where once a week, members can select 12 or more grocery items, worth around £15, and only pay £5.
To date the food shop has distributed over £17,000 worth of food and avoided over five tons of food waste.
In the new year, the hub’s services are planned to expand, with projects such as regular community coffee mornings.
Cabinet member for public protection and safety at Havering Council, Cllr Viddy Persaud, said: “Many families and individuals in our community are going through difficult times, especially in light of the pandemic, and we know Christmas can be especially challenging.”
Find out more at https://www.haveringcommunityhub.com/support-over-christmas
Most Read
- 1 'Disrespectful' application to reduce parking at Romford flats refused
- 2 What time do east London shopping centres close on Christmas Eve?
- 3 Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix
- 4 ‘His heart was always in Romford’: Tributes paid to busker and amateur historian
- 5 'They just don't care': Unauthorised groups 'ruin' pitches for Harold Wood Cougars
- 6 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
- 7 Beam Park: Developer sorry for continuing to advertise 'unapproved' station
- 8 Covid cases jump 62% at King George and Queen's hospitals
- 9 The cops who gave CPR after woman's heart stopped at Christmas lights event
- 10 Deer saved from Collier Row fence on Christmas Eve