Mayor formally opens Harold Hill community hub

Published: 1:43 PM October 15, 2021

From left to right: Director of housing Patrick Odling-Smee, Cllr Roger Ramsey, Mayor of Havering Council John Mylod, and Adrian Fennessey, from Wates Residential. - Credit: Havering Council

A flagship community hub in Harold Hill has been formally opened by the Mayor of Havering.

Though the Chippenham Road facility has been open since June this year, Covid restrictions meant that John Mylod was only able to officially unveil the facility yesterday (October 14).

This hub - the first of its kind in Havering - is designed to make it easier for residents to access council and community services.

The council estimates that this facility has already helped over 1,000 people, with its success key to the opening of two additional pop-up hubs in Rainham Library and Mardyke community centre.

For the official opening the mayor was joined by Emerson Park ward councillor Roger Ramsey, council staff and community partners.

Cllr Mylod encouraged people to make use of the hub and its “wide range of vital support and services”.

He said: “I was proud to officially welcome residents to the hub today – after the formal opening was held back due to Covid-19 restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

"It was great to see first-hand the range of services the council and our partners have been able to provide.

"This local support is vital to help our communities recover successfully after the pandemic."

While this hub currently calls Chippenham Road home, it's set to move to a permanent base at Harold Hill Library early next year.