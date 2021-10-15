Mayor formally opens Harold Hill community hub
- Credit: Havering Council
A flagship community hub in Harold Hill has been formally opened by the Mayor of Havering.
Though the Chippenham Road facility has been open since June this year, Covid restrictions meant that John Mylod was only able to officially unveil the facility yesterday (October 14).
This hub - the first of its kind in Havering - is designed to make it easier for residents to access council and community services.
The council estimates that this facility has already helped over 1,000 people, with its success key to the opening of two additional pop-up hubs in Rainham Library and Mardyke community centre.
For the official opening the mayor was joined by Emerson Park ward councillor Roger Ramsey, council staff and community partners.
Cllr Mylod encouraged people to make use of the hub and its “wide range of vital support and services”.
He said: “I was proud to officially welcome residents to the hub today – after the formal opening was held back due to Covid-19 restrictions.
You may also want to watch:
"It was great to see first-hand the range of services the council and our partners have been able to provide.
"This local support is vital to help our communities recover successfully after the pandemic."
Most Read
- 1 West Ham free to build new training facility as council approves plans
- 2 Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons
- 3 Development coming to Havering: What plans were submitted, approved or rejected in recent months?
- 4 Mum fears gaping ceiling left by workers will 'collapse' on children
- 5 Women targeted in string of mobile phone thefts at Romford nightclub
- 6 Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated
- 7 Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Romford to appear in court
- 8 Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations
- 9 Kem Cetinay’s Array restaurant to host Halloween 'ball'
- 10 Weekly fall in Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals
While this hub currently calls Chippenham Road home, it's set to move to a permanent base at Harold Hill Library early next year.