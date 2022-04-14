News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Pictures: Egg-cellent Easter egg hunt and slime workshop 'encourages shoppers back to high street'

Franki Berry

Published: 9:00 AM April 14, 2022
Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

The slime workshop group - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Hundreds of children have made the most of the school break with an egg hunt and slime workshop in Romford. 

Following on from a bonnet-making workshop at Romford Shopping Hall, which kicked off its Easter activities on March 26, the egg-cellent fun continued on April 7 with an Easter egg hunt around units used by the independent businesses in the centre. 

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at the hall, said: "We had over 200 children, all the shopkeepers got involved. Everyone had so much fun."

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Children enjoyed the egg hunt - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Lara Solanki, seven - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Youngsters of all ages were tasked with following a map to hunt down ten locations around the centre in order to pick up sweets, fluffy chicks and of course, chocolate eggs. 

"It was something to do with them [the children] and get out and about without breaking the bank," Michelle added. 

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Albie, seven; Ollie, six; George Shae Davies, one; Maisie Stoner, four; and Nathan Usuanlele, three at Kiddiewinks - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Kiah Lennon Reeve, three, at Fab Enterprizes - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Chloe, 10, and Lily, five, enjoyed the egg hunt - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Then, the hall held five slime workshops on April 11, with 25 kids at each; the initial three slots sold out so quickly that Michelle decided to expand the event. 

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Zofia Poplawska, six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Nova Jumeau, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The little'uns enjoyed squirting a syringe of slime and blowing bubbles with the squidgy goo during the session. 

"The parents definitely got involved more than the kids," Michelle joked. "It was really good fun."

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Molly and Ruby Chalmers, four and six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Olivia Owiar, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

She hopes the events will encourage shoppers back to the high street.

"Since Covid, footfall in the town centre has fallen dramatically, all the shopping centres here have felt a massive impact.

"We have to keep the high street alive."

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Violet Dwiar and James Stewart, both six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Ayla Hannan, six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The shopping hall took no profits from the events, with proceeds only used to cover costs. 

With some shop owners having recently retired, Michelle is also looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week. Find out more at www.romfordshoppinghall.com

The Recorder team is also hosting a weekly meet and greet in Romford Shopping Hall every Friday, apart from bank holidays. 

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Mathilda Kenwell, six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Molly Chalmers, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Ruby Chalmers, six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Yasin Chaudhury, five - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Slime workshop held at Romford Shopping Hall for Easter 2022

Michelle with the slime group and their slime pieces - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Sienna Taplin, two, and Joshua Taplin, four, with the Easter Bunny - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Aimee, 11; Chloe, eight; Hollie, eight; and Ivy, seven - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Madison Mcqueen, nine, and Mollie Mcqueen, seven - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Josie Barthorpe, six, with the Easter Bunny - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Jax Barcley, four, and Tommy Pace, nine, at Alpha Books - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

The Easter Bunny made a special visit to the egg hunt - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Abdul Kahn, four; Daniella Jan, nine; and Isabell Jan, three, at Pearl Of The Orient - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter egg hunt at Romford Shopping Hall 2022

Oakleigh 10 and Isabelle, five, at Modernariato Italian Vintage Style - Credit: Sandra Rowse


