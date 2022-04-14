Pictures: Egg-cellent Easter egg hunt and slime workshop 'encourages shoppers back to high street'

Gallery

Hundreds of children have made the most of the school break with an egg hunt and slime workshop in Romford.

Following on from a bonnet-making workshop at Romford Shopping Hall, which kicked off its Easter activities on March 26, the egg-cellent fun continued on April 7 with an Easter egg hunt around units used by the independent businesses in the centre.

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at the hall, said: "We had over 200 children, all the shopkeepers got involved. Everyone had so much fun."

Youngsters of all ages were tasked with following a map to hunt down ten locations around the centre in order to pick up sweets, fluffy chicks and of course, chocolate eggs.

"It was something to do with them [the children] and get out and about without breaking the bank," Michelle added.

Then, the hall held five slime workshops on April 11, with 25 kids at each; the initial three slots sold out so quickly that Michelle decided to expand the event.

The little'uns enjoyed squirting a syringe of slime and blowing bubbles with the squidgy goo during the session.

"The parents definitely got involved more than the kids," Michelle joked. "It was really good fun."

She hopes the events will encourage shoppers back to the high street.

"Since Covid, footfall in the town centre has fallen dramatically, all the shopping centres here have felt a massive impact.

"We have to keep the high street alive."

The shopping hall took no profits from the events, with proceeds only used to cover costs.

With some shop owners having recently retired, Michelle is also looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week. Find out more at www.romfordshoppinghall.com

The Recorder team is also hosting a weekly meet and greet in Romford Shopping Hall every Friday, apart from bank holidays.

Michelle with the slime group and their slime pieces - Credit: Sandra Rowse

