Romford Recorder launches new weekly drop-in surgery to meet the team

The surgery will be held at Romford Shopping Hall. Inset l-r: Franki Berry, Ben Lynch and Chantelle Billson. - Credit: Land Management Limited/Danny Loo/Chantelle Billson/Ben Lynch

Do you have a story to share, feedback for this newspaper or simply want to meet the Recorder team?

This newspaper is inviting all our readers to come and meet us in a new weekly drop-in session in Romford town centre.

Starting next week (April 8), editor Franki Berry and Recorder reporters - Chan Billson and Ben Lynch - will be available from 9.30am on Fridays in Romford Shopping Hall in Market Place.

Franki said: "During the pandemic, we all had to adjust to staying inside whenever possible, working from home and meeting family and friends over video call - and our journalists were no exception.

"That's why I'm really pleased, as lockdown restrictions lift, to be able to get back into our community and connect, face-to-face, with our readers.

"I can't wait to meet you."

There is no need to call ahead or book a slot, simply pop down and say hello.