Gallery

Pictures: Kids enjoy messy Easter bonnet making workshop

Franki Berry

Published: 12:39 PM March 30, 2022
Ruby Murphy, seven, the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Ruby Murphy, seven - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Youngsters celebrated the most egg-cellent time of year with messy fun at an Easter bonnet workshop in Romford. 

About 100 children stuck tiny chicks, feathers, straws and other crafty items onto hats over the three sessions at Romford Shopping Hall on March 26. 

Steven Degeratu, four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Steven Degeratu, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Maya Joseph, four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Maya Joseph, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

"It was fab," said Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at the hall. "The unit looked like a chicken factory by the time we had finished and I don't know who enjoyed it more, the kids or the parents."

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The event has previously been cancelled twice over the last two years of the pandemic. 

"It generated footfall for the shops and parents get to bring their kids for the experience of good fun without breaking the bank," Michelle added.

Group who attended the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

About 100 children in total attended the three workshops - Credit: Sandra Rowse

She said the shopping hall took no profits from the event, with proceeds only used to cover costs. 

The hall has a jam-packed Easter events schedule planned - there will be an Easter egg hunt on April 7, a slime workshop on April 11 and a Dino Day on April 13. For more information and to book, visit www.romfordshoppinghall.com

With some shop owners having recently retired, Michelle also said she is looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week.

Richard Degeratu, six, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Richard Degeratu, six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Ruby Murphy, seven, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Ruby Murphy, seven - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Steven Degeratu, four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Steven Degeratu, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Delia Arteni, five, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Delia Arteni, five - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

There were three sessions on Saturday, March 26 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Orla Sheehan, four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Orla Sheehan, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Maya Joseph, four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Maya Joseph, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

William Siggins, six, and Scarlett Siggins, nine, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

William Siggins, six, and Scarlett Siggins, nine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Scarlett Siggins, nine, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Scarlett Siggins, nine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Emily Barker, four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Emily Barker, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

William Siggins, six, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

William Siggins, six - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Francesca Miller, four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Francesca Miller, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Amina Holtwick Diouf, six, and Kareem Holtwick Diouf, two, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Amina Holtwick Diouf, six, and Kareem Holtwick Diouf, two - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Maya Joseph and Orla Sheehan, both four, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Maya Joseph and Orla Sheehan, both four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Rebecca Sheehan, five, and Freddie Sheehan, two, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Rebecca Sheehan, five, and Freddie Sheehan, two - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Rose Morris, four; Ben Hunter, six; and Ivy Hunter, two, at the Easter bonnet making workshop 2022 at Romford Shopping Hall

Rose Morris, four; Ben Hunter, six; and Ivy Hunter, two - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Freddie Sheehan, two, at the Easter bonnet making workshop at Romford Shopping Hall

Freddie Sheehan, two - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Amber Kaur, eight at the Easter bonnet making workshop at Romford Shopping Centre

Amber Kaur, eight - Credit: Sandra Rowse


Romford News

person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon