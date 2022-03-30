Pictures: Kids enjoy messy Easter bonnet making workshop

Gallery

Youngsters celebrated the most egg-cellent time of year with messy fun at an Easter bonnet workshop in Romford.

About 100 children stuck tiny chicks, feathers, straws and other crafty items onto hats over the three sessions at Romford Shopping Hall on March 26.

"It was fab," said Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager at the hall. "The unit looked like a chicken factory by the time we had finished and I don't know who enjoyed it more, the kids or the parents."

The event has previously been cancelled twice over the last two years of the pandemic.

"It generated footfall for the shops and parents get to bring their kids for the experience of good fun without breaking the bank," Michelle added.

She said the shopping hall took no profits from the event, with proceeds only used to cover costs.

The hall has a jam-packed Easter events schedule planned - there will be an Easter egg hunt on April 7, a slime workshop on April 11 and a Dino Day on April 13. For more information and to book, visit www.romfordshoppinghall.com

With some shop owners having recently retired, Michelle also said she is looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week.

