Emmanuel Odunlami: Two more men charged after stabbing of Romford father

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:13 PM July 29, 2022
Emmanuel Odunlami, from Romford, was fatally stabbed in Central London on May 1

Emmanuel Odunlami, from Romford, was fatally stabbed in Central London on May 1 - Credit: City of London Police

Two more people have been charged over the fatal stabbing of Romford father Emmanuel Odunlami.

The 32-year-old was found stabbed in Gresham Street, central London, at 11.30pm on May 1 this year.

Louis Vandrose, 32, of Holloway Road, Islington, was arrested in Portugal earlier this month and extradited to the UK on July 20.

He was charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kavindu Hettiarachi, 29, of St Ann’s Road, Harrow, was charged on Wednesday (July 27) with robbery and manslaughter, as well as two counts of possession of a false ID document with improper intention.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (July 28).

Both were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 11.

Two other men previously charged with the murder of Mr Odunlami will appear at the same court on the same date.

