Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Large knife seized in Hornchurch weapons sweep

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:14 PM February 3, 2022
Hacton Police tweeted a picture of a blade and its camo print sheath seized in Hornchurch on Tuesday (February 1)

Hacton Police tweeted a picture of a blade and its camo print sheath seized in Hornchurch on Tuesday (February 1) - Credit: @MPShacton

A large knife measuring over 25cm has been seized in a Hornchurch weapons sweep.

The weapon - seized by Hacton Police on February 1 - is one of a number captured in recent weeks in Havering.

The force said the weapon had been recovered in the alleyway between Bevan Way and Kempton Avenue.

Another recent incident saw police confiscate a large kitchen knife in Rainham, while on January 16 officers on patrol in Ingrebourne Valley also seized a knife during a stop and search.

The day before, a man dumped a knife in Hornchurch town centre after being stopped by police and managed to escape arrest.

