Knife seized in Hornchurch as part of neighbourhood patrol
- Credit: Met Police
An 18-year-old man is due to be questioned in connection to a knife in Hornchurch.
On January 16, officers from Elm Park, Upminster, Hacton and St Andrews safer neighbourhood team were on patrol as part of a week of action.
While patrolling Ingrebourne Valley in Hornchurch, officers seized a knife during a stop and search, Scotland Yard said.
A Met Police spokesperson said an 18-year-old man is to be interviewed under caution.
They said enquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information about knife crime or that could help keep the community safe is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, young people can visit www.fearless.org, where information can be passed on anonymously.
Fearless is independent of the police and is part of the Crimestoppers charity.
