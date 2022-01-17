Man dumps knife amid Hornchurch police chase

Discarded knife: The man ran away from approaching police officers and threw the knife (pictured) on the ground. - Credit: Met Police

A foot chase saw Hornchurch police officers take a knife off the streets, but the suspect got away.

On January 15, officers from Elm Park and St Andrews safer neighbourhood team were on patrol as part of a week of action.

While patrolling Hornchurch Town Centre, officers went to stop a "male" they alleged was smoking cannabis.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “On this male seeing that we were police officers, he ran away.

“A foot chase started and the male threw a knife on the floor.”

Despite a search, Scotland Yard said the suspect got away.

They added: “However, enquires are being made to establish the ID of the male by forensics of the knife and local CCTV.

"Hopefully he will be arrested at a later date.”