Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?

Published: 5:04 PM July 1, 2021

This is a round-up of offenders who were sentenced or jailed across Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets in June.

Jack Wood

The serving police officer was handed a suspended jail term after being found guilty of assault on duty in Romford.

After PC Wood responded to reports of a fight on January 5 last year, a 26-year-old man sustained lacerations to his head as a result of a baton strike and a second man of the same age was physically restrained.

On March 14, PC Wood, 26, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating following a trial.

He was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 3 to six months’ in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Cameron Robinson

Cameron Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham was sentenced on June 8 after being convicted at the Old Bailey on May 25. - Credit: CPS



Robinson, 20, of Rainham Road South, Dagenham was one of two men jailed on June 8 for the mistaken-identity murder of Chad Gordon.

Mr Gordon was shot in the head as he opened the door to his Wiltshire Gardens home in Haringey to two men on May 18 last year.

At the Old Bailey, Robinson was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for the murder and given six years' in prison for possession of a firearm with intent, with the sentences to run at the same time.

He had been found guilty at the same court on May 25 following a trial.

Muhamet Qosja

Muhamet Qosja, of Valentines Road in Ilford, was jailed for 10 years after a gun and cocaine worth more than £1 million was found at his home. - Credit: National Crime Agency

Qosja, 29, was jailed for 10 years after police found a gun and more than £1million worth of cocaine in his Valentines Road, Ilford home.

He was first arrested last October after a stop and search of his car on Melbourne Road uncovered £23,000 in cash hidden behind the dashboard.

Further searches of his home uncovered a handgun with 20 rounds of ammunition, five one-kilogram blocks of cocaine hidden beneath a child’s cot and another six kilos of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia in laundry bags.

Qosja pleaded guilty to firearms, drugs and money laundering charges last year and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 10.

He also told officers he had actively sought work as a drug dealer since moving to the UK in 2014 and had been living illegally since his arrival from Albania.

Andreas Antoniades

Andreas Antoniades, 29, of Marsh Wall, was jailed for five years and three months on June 10 for firearms offences. - Credit: Met Police

The Canary Wharf man was jailed for five years and three months on June 10 for multiple firearms offences.

Andreas Antoniades, 29, of Marsh Wall, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to acquire a firearm and conspiracy to acquire ammunition on May 18.

He was identified by police as the facilitator of a transaction involving three other people in which a loaded gun and 22 bullets were handed over.

Phone data proved Antoniades was in contact with both parties before, during and after the transaction.

He was arrested for conspiracy to acquire a firearm and conspiracy to acquire ammunition on April 19.

Andrius Stanelka

Rainham man Andrius Stanelka, 36, of Nelson Road, was sentenced for his role in hundreds of vehicle thefts. - Credit: Met Police



This Rainham gang member was jailed on June 16 for stealing more than £3 million worth of vehicles.

Stanelka, 36, of Nelson Road, was part of an organised criminal gang which stole and dismantled hundreds of vehicles from London and the home counties.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months behind bars at Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of conspiracy to convert criminal property and conspiracy to steal.

Another Rainham member of the gang, 36-year-old Karolis Stanevicius, of Lakeside, was sentenced to six years on March 29, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to convert criminal property.

William Powell

William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton will be sentenced on September 16 at Snaresbrook Crown Court after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. - Credit: Met Police



Powell, of East Ham Manor Way in Beckton, will be sentenced in September after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Allegations of sexual abuse were made against Powell in 2018 in relation to incidents two years before.

Police have urged any further victims of the 66-year-old to come forward.

Powell was charged last year and found guilty on June 17 at Snaresbrook Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on September 16. He has been remanded in custody.

Mohammed Chowdhury

Mohammed Chowdhury, of Coate Street, Bethnal Green, was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment for terrorism offences on June 21. - Credit: Met Police



Chowdhury, 24, of Coate Street in Bethnal Green, was jailed for nine years on June 21 for terrorism offences.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey after admitting four charges of possessing documents likely to be useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

In February, he was also found guilty at trial on a further charge of attempting to possess an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

When he was in prison awaiting trial, Chowdhury told family members his intended target was a police station.

Joseph Oluwasanni, of Lucerne Way, Harold Hill, pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery on June 23. He will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 7. - Credit: Met Police

Joseph Oluwasanni

Oluwasanni, 18, of Lucerne Way, Harold Hill, pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery at Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 23.

He was caught by police robbing a 70-year-old at an ATM on May 5 after pushing the pensioner out of the way and taking £200 cash.

It was the fifth robbery he had committed against separate victims on different days, starting on April 24, at the TSB ATM in Hilldene Avenue, Harold Hill.

In all cases, Oluwasanni approached the person using the machine and either distracted or pushed them to get to the machine and steal cash.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on September 7.