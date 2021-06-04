Police officer sentenced for Romford assault

Published: 10:31 AM June 4, 2021

PC Jack Wood, 26, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A serving police officer has been given a suspended jail term after being found guilty of assault on duty in Romford.

PC Jack Wood, 26, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating following a trial which began at Hendon Magistrates’ Court and concluded at City of London Magistrates’ Court on May 14.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 3) to be sentenced.

Wood was given six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £122.

Supt Jude Beehag-Fisher said: “Our initial review of the evidence found that PC Wood used force that was excessive, resulting in an injury to a member of the public.

"It was right that the matter was passed to the IOPC.

"The outcome of the investigation that followed supported our initial findings and was again proven at trial.

“Officers know they have a responsibility to ensure that any use of force is reasonable, proportionate and lawful and those standards were not met in this incident.

“Misconduct proceedings will follow the conclusion of this criminal case.”

On January 5 last year, PC Wood was on duty in Romford when he responded to reports of a fight.

During the incident, a 26-year-old man sustained lacerations to his head as a result of a baton strike.

A second man, also 26, was physically restrained.

The Met received a formal complaint about the force used by the officers.

Following a review of the available evidence, it was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In July 2020, following an IOPC investigation and a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service, PC Wood was charged.

A former police officer, 27-year-old Archie Payne, was convicted of assault by beating following the same trial.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £1,000 in and a £34 victim surcharge.

Payne resigned from the Met in November 2020.