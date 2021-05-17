News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Met officers used 'excessive force' during Romford fight

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:00 PM May 17, 2021   
The officers used 'excessive force' when responding to a fight in Romford - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A serving police officer and former officer have been found guilty of assault following an incident in Romford. 

PC Jack Wood, 26, and former PC Archie Payne, 27, responded to reports of a fight while on duty on January 5 last year.

During the incident, a 26-year-old man sustained deep cuts on his head from a baton strike and another man, also 26, was physically restrained. 

The Met subsequently received a formal complaint about force used by the officers, and in July 2020, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation and decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Wood and Payne were charged. 

Wood was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating, and will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 3. 

Payne, who resigned from the Met in November 2020, was convicted of assault by beating and was fined £600 and ordered to pay £1,000 in costs in addition to a £34 victim surcharge. 

Cmdr Paul Betts from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards said officers face challenging situations and the use of force is an “unavoidable aspect” of frontline policing. 

He added: “However, it is essential that when force is used it is reasonable, proportionate and lawful.  

“In this case, we felt that the force used by these officers was excessive and referred the matter to the IOPC. 

“The criminal case has now concluded and a decision will be taken about what further misconduct proceedings should follow.” 

Metropolitan Police
Romford News

