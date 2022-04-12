Search for man in CCTV amid Romford rape investigation
- Credit: Met Police
Do you recognise this man?
Police are appealing for help to find him after a woman reported being raped in Romford.
The alleged incident happened at around 2.30am on March 6 in Angel Way.
A 49-year-old woman reported she was raped by a white man aged 25 to 30 who she did not know.
Officers say he was carrying a backpack and wearing a Moncleur jacket.
There have not yet been any arrests, and the victim is being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said.
Detectives have now released this image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5684/11MAR.
Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.