Man arrested after rape reported in Romford

Franki Berry

Published: 9:19 AM April 15, 2022
Updated: 9:29 AM April 15, 2022
A 24-year-old man was arrested - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A man was arrested after a woman reported being raped in Romford. 

The 49-year-old woman said an incident happened in Angel Way at about 2.30am on March 6

A 24-year-old man went to a police station on April 13 and was arrested on suspicion of rape, before being released under investigation.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers while the East Area BCU heads up the investigation. 

