A woman was allegedly raped in Romford last Sunday.

The Met has confirmed that a woman reported being assaulted in Angel Way at about 2.30am on Sunday (March 6).

Police say she and the suspect, described as a white man aged 25 to 30, were not known to each other.

The victim - a woman in her late 40s - is being supported by specialist officers.

There have been no arrests as detectives from the East Area Command Unit continue their investigations.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1108/06MAR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.