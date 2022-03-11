News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Woman allegedly raped in Romford last weekend

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:48 PM March 11, 2022
Updated: 1:51 PM March 11, 2022
Police investigation allegation of rape in Angel Way, Romford

Detectives are investigating an allegation of rape which reportedly took place last Sunday - March 6 - in Angel Way - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was allegedly raped in Romford last Sunday.

The Met has confirmed that a woman reported being assaulted in Angel Way at about 2.30am on Sunday (March 6). 

Police say she and the suspect, described as a white man aged 25 to 30, were not known to each other.

The victim - a woman in her late 40s - is being supported by specialist officers.

There have been no arrests as detectives from the East Area Command Unit continue their investigations.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1108/06MAR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Women's Safety
Metropolitan Police
Romford News

Don't Miss

Richard with PCNs

Parking enforcement paused on road after driver racks up fines

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Travel for the upcoming week

London Live News

Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The Dualers' Tyber Cranstoun in Romford

Making it big: Romford buskers to headline at Wembley

Greg McNeill-Moss

Logo Icon
File photo dated 09/09/21 of London Mayor Sadiq Khan who is warning that time is running out to act

London Live News

Ultra Low Emission Zone: Plans unveiled to include whole of London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon