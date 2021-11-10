Video
Fans flock to Romford M&S workers following viral TikTok videos
- Credit: Marks & Spencer
Workers at the Romford Marks & Spencer have become local celebrities off the back of their TikTok antics.
Shoppers are clamouring for autographs of the team from the South Street supermarket, who first shot to fame after releasing a video of Michael Jackson's Thriller on October 18.
The popularity of that TikTok video inspired the group, whose follow-up performance of a Backstreet Boys classic immediately went viral.
That video, which sees workers in Hi Vis jackets mouthing the words to 1999 single I Want It That Way, quickly rocketed to over 200,000 views.
An M&S spokesperson said the Romford store has been "trailblazing" with its TikTok content; their Thriller Halloween post has reached up to 1.2 million views, while their new uniform video has surpassed 1.3 million.
They said customers "just can’t get enough of our Romford superstars" and have been coming into the store specially to meet them and get their autographs.
Last week, the Romford team boogied with a giant Percy Pig ahead of Halloween and rode around on "broomsticks" of wrapping paper.
You may also want to watch:
Store manager Lee Spencer said: “Customers have been coming into store, telling staff how much they are enjoying seeing the hardworking team having so much fun and showing off their dance moves.
"They are also requesting autographs from the trio for family Christmas presents whist doing their daily shop."
Most Read
- 1 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
- 2 Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval
- 3 21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
- 4 Daggers fan 'stable' after suffering fit at FA Cup tie
- 5 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
- 6 Assembly member Keith Prince reveals bid to become Havering councillor
- 7 Unvaccinated pregnant patients 'delivering early due to severity of Covid', doctor reports
- 8 60 years since British Railways ran out of steam on Fenchurch Street line
- 9 'I’m annoyed that I have wasted my life washing out yoghurt pots'
- 10 Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion
Deputy store manager Emma Colom added: “What’s lovely is the whole store are excited about social - it's like riding on a crest of a wave. It’s fun, energetic and drives a great atmosphere”.