Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:38 AM November 8, 2021
Backstreet Boys TikTok video

Romford M&S has gone viral once again with its Backstreet Boys TikTok video - Credit: Marks & Spencer Romford

Romford's Marks & Spencer has gone viral with its all-singing, all-dancing video of workers getting down to the Backstreet Boys.

The Liberty Shopping Centre supermarket's video - which sees workers adorned in Hi Vis jackets mouthing the words to the 1999 single I Want It That Way - has received over 204,000 views on TikTok.

The synchronised dancing, singing and dramatic splashing around in puddles has delighted fans.

One TikTok user commented: "If this was the TV advert I'd go to M&S."

Another added: "Give these boys a wage rise please."

Last month, the Romford store shot to fame with its video of staff dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

At the time, store manger Lee Spencer said the team was "blown away" by the reaction and described the videos as a "fun new way" to speak to customers. 

He said: "We’ve got more than 445,000 likes and over 12,000 followers so we’re reaching more people than we ever could have imagined."

