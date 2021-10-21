Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video

Video

Published: 7:58 PM October 21, 2021

Marks and Spencer Romford is located at 39 South Street and can also be accessed from inside the Liberty Shopping Centre. - Credit: M&S

M&S staff in Romford have gone viral on TikTok.

Posting via the "mandsromford” account, a video of the team performing a version of Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance has been very successful.

Posted on October 18, it has over 21,000 likes and 170,000 views so far.

Store Manger at M&S Romford in the Liberty Shopping Centre, Lee Spencer, said the team are "blown away" by the reaction and described the videos as a "fun new way" to speak to customers.

He said: "We’ve got more than 445,000 likes and over 12,000 followers so we’re reaching more people than we ever could have imagined."

Lee added: “The latest Thriller-themed video has really taken off and people seem to be loving it and sharing it with their friends.

"Our social media champion Sarah Hutcherson has been doing an amazing job getting colleagues from across the store involved in the fun. And we’ve even had customers telling us how much they enjoy the videos and how great it is to see our hardworking team enjoying themselves and showing off their moves.”

View the videos at https://www.tiktok.com/@mandsromford