Video
Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
- Credit: M&S
M&S staff in Romford have gone viral on TikTok.
Posting via the "mandsromford” account, a video of the team performing a version of Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance has been very successful.
Posted on October 18, it has over 21,000 likes and 170,000 views so far.
Store Manger at M&S Romford in the Liberty Shopping Centre, Lee Spencer, said the team are "blown away" by the reaction and described the videos as a "fun new way" to speak to customers.
He said: "We’ve got more than 445,000 likes and over 12,000 followers so we’re reaching more people than we ever could have imagined."
You may also want to watch:
Lee added: “The latest Thriller-themed video has really taken off and people seem to be loving it and sharing it with their friends.
"Our social media champion Sarah Hutcherson has been doing an amazing job getting colleagues from across the store involved in the fun. And we’ve even had customers telling us how much they enjoy the videos and how great it is to see our hardworking team enjoying themselves and showing off their moves.”
View the videos at https://www.tiktok.com/@mandsromford
Most Read
- 1 Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites
- 2 Romford MP slams Crossrail delay as it will miss Queen's platinum jubilee
- 3 Harold Hill 18-year-old given suspended sentence for ATM robberies
- 4 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
- 5 Cabinet to vote on proposed changes to how housing is allocated in Havering
- 6 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
- 7 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
- 8 Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head
- 9 Future of bus route hangs in the balance as consultation ends
- 10 Plans mooted to spend millions on homes for homeless families