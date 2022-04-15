Takeaway Brick Lane Bagel Co set to open in Upminster
- Credit: Brick Lane Bagel Co
A bagel chain will open its third Havering branch in Upminster later this month.
Brick Lane Bagel Co plans to open on Corbets Tye Road in three weeks' time.
It follows two eat-in branches opening last month, one on March 31 on Chase Cross Road in Collier Row and another on March 18 in Main Road, Gidea Park.
Father and son founders Stuart and Elliott Hearne, 55 and 31 respectively, are planning to open somewhere between 10 and 35 branches across the country by the end of this year.
But Stuart said the Upminster franchise will be the last they open in Havering as the duo “don’t want to flood the market for others”.
So far Stuart said the Gidea Park and Collier Row branches are doing “exceptionally well”.
“They’re so busy, so people know they’re going to queue, but it’s worth the wait and everyone loves it,” Stuart said.
It comes after the brand confirmed it was set to open several branches in Romford last year.