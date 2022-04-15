News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Takeaway Brick Lane Bagel Co set to open in Upminster

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:42 PM April 15, 2022
Brick Lane Bagel Co

Brick Lane Bagel Co will open at 81 Corbets Tye Road in Upminster in around three weeks' time - Credit: Brick Lane Bagel Co

A bagel chain will open its third Havering branch in Upminster later this month. 

Brick Lane Bagel Co plans to open on Corbets Tye Road in three weeks' time. 

It follows two eat-in branches opening last month, one on March 31 on Chase Cross Road in Collier Row and another on March 18 in Main Road, Gidea Park.

Collier Row Brick Lane Bagel Co

Brick Lane Bagel Co in Collier Row - Credit: Brick Lane Bagel Co

Father and son founders Stuart and Elliott Hearne, 55 and 31 respectively, are planning to open somewhere between 10 and 35 branches across the country by the end of this year.  

But Stuart said the Upminster franchise will be the last they open in Havering as the duo “don’t want to flood the market for others”.  

So far Stuart said the Gidea Park and Collier Row branches are doing “exceptionally well”.  

“They’re so busy, so people know they’re going to queue, but it’s worth the wait and everyone loves it,” Stuart said.  

Collier Row Bagel deli

Brick Lane Bagel Co opened a branch in Collier Row at 81 Chase Cross Road on March 31 - Credit: Brick Lane Bagel Co

It comes after the brand confirmed it was set to open several branches in Romford last year.  

