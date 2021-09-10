News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:33 AM September 10, 2021   
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge help make bagels during a visit to the Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bake

Bagels made on Brick Lane in London. - Credit: PA

A deli producing bagels of the “renowned bakers along Brick Lane” has confirmed it will be opening several branches in Romford in the near future.  

Brick Lane Bagel Co. already has stores in Epping, Loughton, Theydon Bois, Ongar, Hockley and Chelmsford, with the Romford branches next to be unveiled.  

One of the owners, Larry, who preferred to only use his first name, told the Recorder Brick Lane Bagel Co. shops in Gidea Park, Hornchurch, Upminster and on Romford’s Main Road are “set in stone”.  

The sites have been secured and the company is waiting for people to “dot the i’s and cross the t’s”, Larry said.  

He could not confirm the exact date of openings.  

You may also want to watch:

Featured on its menu is “mouth-watering speciality bagels” such as the salt beef and slow smoke pastrami.  

Breakfast bagels include the big daddy - sausage, bacon egg and latke.

Most Read

  1. 1 Girl, 10, performs with Jason Donovan and Alexandra Burke in West End debut
  2. 2 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
  3. 3 New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park
  1. 4 Investigation launched into 'serious' racism allegations at council
  2. 5 Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future
  3. 6 Hornchurch CC to remember well-loved wicketkeeper at memorial event
  4. 7 Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford
  5. 8 'Disturbing': Report finds culture of 'normalised' racism and sexism at council
  6. 9 Romford restaurateur named ‘local community hero’ at House of Lords
  7. 10 Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking
Business
Food
Hornchurch News
Romford News
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Romford restaurants awarded best group and best restaurant titles

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch Rising Sun pub applies to amend licence for new function lounge

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Upminster bus stop

Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Crime

Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub

Jon King

Author Picture Icon