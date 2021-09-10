Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford

Published: 11:33 AM September 10, 2021

A deli producing bagels of the “renowned bakers along Brick Lane” has confirmed it will be opening several branches in Romford in the near future.

Brick Lane Bagel Co. already has stores in Epping, Loughton, Theydon Bois, Ongar, Hockley and Chelmsford, with the Romford branches next to be unveiled.

One of the owners, Larry, who preferred to only use his first name, told the Recorder Brick Lane Bagel Co. shops in Gidea Park, Hornchurch, Upminster and on Romford’s Main Road are “set in stone”.

The sites have been secured and the company is waiting for people to “dot the i’s and cross the t’s”, Larry said.

He could not confirm the exact date of openings.

You may also want to watch:

Featured on its menu is “mouth-watering speciality bagels” such as the salt beef and slow smoke pastrami.

Breakfast bagels include the big daddy - sausage, bacon egg and latke.