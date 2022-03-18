News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brick Lane Bagel Co opens branch in Gidea Park

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM March 18, 2022
Brick Lane Bagel Co

Brick Lane Bagel Co opened at 87 Main Road in Gidea Park on Friday, March 18. - Credit: Brick Lane Bagel Co

A bagel chain has opened a branch in Gidea Park. 

Brick Lane Bagel Co launched in Main Road today (March 18) after the brand confirmed it was set to open several branches in Romford last year

The deli, which was founded by father and son duo Stuart, 55, and Elliott Hearne, 31, will also open franchises in Upminster and Collier Row this year.  

It will further be expanding into Canary Wharf and Liverpool Street and aims to take the number of branches from 10 to between 24 and 35 by the end of the year.  

Stuart said: “I think the market needed a good bagel shop and all of our produce is fresh, nothing is mass produced.  

“It’s quality comfort food.”  

The deli will serve bagels, schnitzel, pastries and a range of sweet treats, including vegan and vegetarian options.  

All of Brick Lane Bagel Co shops are independently owned by “young entrepreneurs with a passion for food”, who provide customers with “personal service”, Stuart added.  

person