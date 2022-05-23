News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property spotlight: Property prices rocket around Premier League team's training ground

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:12 PM May 23, 2022
West Ham have been training at their site in Rush Green since 2015

West Ham have been training at their site in Rush Green since 2015 - Credit: Ben Lynch

Running along the border between Havering and Barking and Dagenham is a street where home prices have skyrocketed since a certain training ground was introduced.

Rush Green Road stretches from Wood Lane in the west to the lights by Queen’s Hospital in the east, with an array of amenities dotted along the way. 

The intersection on Rush Green Road, with a range of shops and other amenities

The intersection between Rush Green Road and Dagenham Road has a range of shops and other amenities - Credit: Ben Lynch

Most notable however is West Ham’s training ground towards its western point. 

West Ham have used the Rush Green space since late 2015, and last year received planning permission to revamp the training facilities, including a standalone structure for the women's team. 

Since they moved onto the site, HM Land Registry data shows average home prices sold on Rush Green Road have risen by almost 60 per cent from £259,962 in 2015 to £413,546 in 2021. 

Looking up Rush Green Road, in the direction of Wood Lane

Looking up Rush Green Road, in the direction of Wood Lane - Credit: Ben Lynch

Numerous West Ham players are known to have lived in Emerson Park, a suburb just north of Hornchurch, including Ray Parlour and Diafra Sakho.

According to Rightmove, homes in Rush Green Road have gone for an average price of £436,857 over the last year, 11pc up on the year before, and 9pc up on the £400,000 average in 2019. 

