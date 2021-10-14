West Ham free to build new training facility as council approves plans

Published: 6:03 PM October 14, 2021

Havering Council has approved plans submitted by West Ham United to build a new training building at its Rush Green site. - Credit: Jacob Ranson

The facilities at West Ham United are set for a revamp after plans for a new training building were given the green light.

An application to build the new facility - which would also see the ladies team adopt the Rush Green site as their base - was submitted to Havering Council in August.

This proposal has since been approved by the local authority, albeit with conditions.

Among those is a condition that construction must be started by no later than three years from the date permission has been given.

This is relevant because planning permission to build this training facility was granted in June 2018, but the club could not press ahead due to the impact of Covid-19.

Permission lapsed as a result, requiring the fresh application that has just been granted.

Beyond the emphasis on revamping the men's facilities, a single-storey standalone structure for the ladies team has been included in the proposal.

A key aspect of the application is that the site is in the Green Belt, meaning the land is protected and can only be built upon in "very special circumstances".

Havering Council allowed the development on the basis of the exception which can be made when the building is intended to provide facilities for outdoor sport and recreation.

The report by authorising officer Simon Thelwell reads: "The use of the overall site as a sports ground plays a positive role in fulfilling Green Belt objectives and therefore the provision of a high quality unit to supplement/improve upon existing facilities in the continued use of the site by West Ham Football Club is considered acceptable in principle."

Another condition is that construction work can only take place at set times six days a week (8am-6pm during the week, 8am-1pm on Saturdays).

According to the application, construction will begin in November ahead of completion in September 2022.