Emerson Park has been home to footballers including Ray Parlour, Rob Lee and Diafra Sakho - Credit: Ben Lynch

A prestigious and affluent neighbourhood in Havering, Emerson Park is perhaps most closely associated with one thing above all - footballers.

Just north of Hornchurch centre, and currently part of the Hornchurch and Upminster constituency, Emerson Park developed out of estates built at the end of the 19th century.

Emerson Park Overground station - Credit: Ben Lynch

Not far from West Ham’s training ground in Chadwell Heath, it is best known as the home of numerous sporting stars over the years.

The ‘Romford Pele’ himself, Ray Parlour, had a house in the area, as have ex-West Ham players such as Rob Lee, Diafra Sakho and Frank McAvennie.

The celebrity association is reflected in the price, with properties in Emerson Park selling for an average sum of £902,760 in the last year.

That is 17 per cent up on the previous year and 10 per cent more than the 2017 peak of £820,502.

This trend appears to be continuing, with over a third of properties in the area currently on Rightmove for over a million pounds.