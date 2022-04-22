A short walk from Romford town centre, this Collier Row road boasts a rich history but one that has seen many tragedies.

Mawney Road - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Today, Mawney Road is known for being a crash hotspot at its junction with White Hart Lane.

Measures to slow traffic and prevent further accidents were approved by councillors towards the end of last year.

Prior to this, a women in her 20s was treated for a head injury after a crash in the road.

Recorder history columnist Professor Ged Martin also told this newspaper of how carbon monoxide tragically killed The Mawney Road Bakery sisters Florence, 10, and Ada, 13, back in 1989.

Mawney Road in Collier Row - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Their deaths were followed by a formal inquest at the Mawney Arms.

Another Recorder historian, Andy Grant, said “the great storm” of 1958 saw a resident of Mawney Road wake up to find "water lapping around his bed” while another was “carried out through two feet of water”.

Mawney Road in Collier Row - Credit: Chantelle Billson

According to property website Rightmove, 11 detached properties on the road have sold in the last seven years.

Prices of the houses sold range from £410,000 in 2021 to £315,000 in 2017, the latter of which had two beds and was detached.

The Mawney Foundation School - Credit: Chantelle Billson



